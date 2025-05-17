Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

Feral Finster
16h

The Ukrainian strategy is simple enough - offer no real concessions, negotiate as little as possible, and then run screaming to NATO that Russia does not want an end to the war. The plan ever always only was for NATO to come to the rescue, once thr number of Ukrainians to soak up Russian munitions started to run low, and that the United States would get roped in, rather than leave their poodles hanging out to dry.

And why not? For the Ukrainian leadership, the war has brought nothing but benefits. Before February of 2022, Zelenskii was the increasingly authoritarian ruler of a corrupt, backward, Nazi-infested dump. Now he is The Beacon Of Muh Democracy, the leader of a country so democratic that it need not bother with tiresome elections or pesky term limits.

Sure, it sucks for the dumb Ukrainian farmboys and factory workers who are press-ganged into the slaughter, but nobody in Washington, nobody in Brussels, nobody in Kiev cares in the least about them. Hell, Putin probably cares more about them than any of their supposed leaders.

Paulo Aguiar
16h

It’s no longer about Ukraine’s negotiating power; it’s about managing the optics of a forced climbdown. Russia entered these talks not to seek compromise but to test Europe’s appetite for reality. That test revealed exactly what Moscow expected: a desperate push for a ceasefire, not to end the war, but to freeze it and rearm the West’s proxy. In raw geopolitical terms, this is an attempt to shift initiative away from the one actor currently dictating terms on the ground.

Russia understands power isn’t just measured in kilometers gained, but in control of escalation, tempo, and future risk. A temporary truce would lock in Western forces and weapons in theater. Strategic suicide from Moscow’s perspective. In this game, only the side holding escalation dominance can afford patience. And right now, that’s Russia.

Europe’s calculus rests on the idea that time will eventually wear Russia down. But that logic collapses if Russia sustains force regeneration at scale while dictating battlefield pressure. At that point, the question is no longer whether Russia accepts a deal, but whether it even needs one. That’s leverage, and it’s shifting hard, whether the West admits it or not.

