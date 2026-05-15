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Tedder130's avatar
Tedder130
6h

Apropos of the spelling 'Ermac' in this essay, my mind drifted to Russian phonology. The Russian 'e' represents the 'y' sound in English; thus, Yermak = Ермак.

Similarly, Russian 'Kiev' is sounded KI YEV while Ukrainian 'Kyiv' is sounded KYI EV. Sorry, but my Linguistics training never stops!

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Jullianne's avatar
Jullianne
5hEdited

There is no plot to leapfrog in Ukraine, just a slow grind that has to suck in layers of pro Ukrainian forces and eliminate them, and steadily wipe out supply lines et al. There is no point in seizing territory that makes you a sitting duck for counterstrikes. Only those unversed in the brutal mechanics of actual bloody boots on the ground warfare could think anything else. Ukraine is a grand prize for the RF and worth taking in an orderly secure fashion. Then we will see where we are.

As for all this lurid reporting of anti corruption moves in Keeev, it is just part of the western propaganda push to sell on a truck load of rotten Ukrainian debt, raise more of the stuff.... and persuade western peoples that their money is being well spent in achieving a Ukrainian victory. We have been here before, last year in fact.

Finally, there is the issue of Ukraine persuading recalcitrant EU countries to let it in by making a big show of a crackdown on corruption (bless!). The EU used to be able to rely on Hungary to say no to everything Ukraine shaped. Now they have to do it themselves, and the Ukkies are not happy.

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