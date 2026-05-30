Another manufactured crisis has erupted over an alleged Russian drone that hit a building in Galati, Romania. Shrieking calls for the invocation of Article Five, and all the usual attempts at gun-jumping escalation soon followed, despite no attempts even being made at establishing the drone’s provenance.

We know that Ukraine is the only country which has previously attacked NATO territories with its drones and missiles, particularly having killed two civilian farmers in Poland, which, oddly, did not seem to trigger calls for Article Five. Recently Ukrainian drones have hit refineries in Latvia, and have crashed in NATO member Finland, washed up in NATO member Turkey, and more.

Putin appeared uncharacteristically short when asked about this incursion, telling journalists that Ursula von der Leyen, nor any other Eurocrat for that matter, have even bothered to examine the evidence.

Desperate to balance the external pressures and temper escalations, the Romanian president himself hedged by stating the drone was “diverted”, presumably by Ukrainian EW warfare.

But even this strikes an oddly “coincidental” chord at a time when Euro-Ukrainian provocations are mounting each week around the same “drone scare” narrative. The sudden push for these incidents implies they are being engineered—one way or another—in order to shift the conflict into that much-needed new phase of European integration.

Putin made another comment apropos the recent SVR announcement that Ukrainian drone operators have been sent to Latvia, presumably for the purpose of staging attacks against Russia from foreign soil. Putin confirmed that any drones launched this way would make their launch locations legitimate targets for Russia:

Of course, one must be astute in recognizing the equivocations of a political answer: Putin is asked specifically what will happen if such drones are launched from Latvia. But his response is slyly deflective: he merely says such launch positions would become legal targets. But being a legal target does not mean it will be hit, but simply that it would be legitimate to hit it, should the will to do so exist. There’s a difference.

Dmitry Medvedev was far more unequivocal in his now-characteristically firebrand response—from his official TG channel:

The Euro-impotents are throwing a fit over a drone hitting some residential building in Romania.



Obviously, it has to be established who launched the drone.



But regardless, every EU country really ought to shut up about it. European nations are direct participants in the war against Russia, and nobody’s even pretending otherwise anymore. Sure, they’re using their Bandera-loving proxies to do all the fighting, but what difference does that make to us? European drones, drone parts, other weapons — not to mention intelligence data — are used in attacks on our country every single day. And because of that, our residential buildings get damaged and our civilians die.



Just like with the terrorist attack in Starobelsk, the blood is on the hands of scumbags like Ursula, Merz, Macron, Starmer, and all the other repugnant parasites.



So they’d better get used to it. This won’t be the last time. There’s a war going on! And citizens of EU countries, as the population of nations at war, shouldn’t be going to sleep expecting peaceful nights. Especially around drone factories supplying the Banderite forces.



So shut your piehole. You haven’t seen anything yet.



That said, all those European lowlifes — the idiot EU figureheads, the little bureaucrats running that excuse for a union — know perfectly well how to end this war. So take it up with them!

At first blush, one might fault Medvedev for his overly caustic style, as it stands to inflame tensions and strain relations between the EU and Russia even further. But on second thought, can we really criticize the truth of his words? Why should Russia slink on eggshells when it comes to facing reality? It’s true that European countries at this point are openly engaging in the war against Russia: it’s therefore only natural for them to accept the expected fallout and occasional blowback.

This recent post reminds us of what’s really going on behind the scenes: