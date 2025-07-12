Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Octavia Moya's avatar
Octavia Moya
9h

Everything coming out of Ukraine and Western media about the war is a lie. Every. Single. Thing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
48 replies
CHRISTOPHER MARTIN PHILLIPS's avatar
CHRISTOPHER MARTIN PHILLIPS
9h

Jewkraianians worship hatred and death. The Jewkrainians I have met in Massachusetts are all fanatical Banderites who actually believe all the lies they tell. One Jewkrainian woman I met informed me that the Russian Orthodox church in Jewkraine was "running guns for Russia" and so had to be shut down with the priests arrested. After Jewkraine surrenders, what will the hateful Jewkrainians have left but a rump state with no men and millions of widows who will resort to prostitution in Israel to feed themselves.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
42 replies
248 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Simplicius76
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture