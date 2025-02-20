“Zelensky's situation can be compared to the humiliation of the King of Prussia, who in 1807 was ordered to stand on the bank and wait for Napoleon and Tsar Alexander to meet on a raft on the river in Tilsit.”

Things are moving ahead even more swiftly than imagined. The Ukraine-US honeymoon is officially over, as Trump and Zelensky unleashed scathing new attacks against each other, which can only precipitate fatal repercussions for Zelensky’s career in the near future.

After Zelensky’s critical statements aimed at Trump’s claims of stolen money, Trump fired back with this shocking censure, which called Zelensky a dictator:

Not long after that, the White House and other officials backed Trump up, sending final warnings to Zelensky:

US Vice President JD Vance warns Zelensky he will regret 'bashing' Trump and condemns the Ukrainian president's 'appalling' response to peace talks, the Daily Mail reports. 'The idea that Zelensky is going to change the president's mind by smearing him in the media - anyone who knows the president will tell you that's a disgusting way to deal with this administration,' Vance said. Vance said Zelensky had been given 'bad advice' on how to deal with the new administration. 'We certainly love the Ukrainian people. We admire the bravery of the soldiers, but we certainly believe this war needs to end quickly. That is the policy of the president of the United States. It is not based on Russian disinformation. It's based on the fact that Donald Trump, I think, knows a lot about geopolitics and has very strong views, and has had strong views for a very long time," he added.

Mike Waltz fired off further shots to really cement just how deep the doodoo puddle is that the Dandy Dictator—or is it the dictatorial dandy?—has pranced into:

Trump is not going to tolerate Zelensky's escalating rhetoric — White House

Few have expected the speed with which Zelensky’s regime has worn out its welcome. Now Zelensky has no choice but to cling to his final holdfast of the ever-narrowing and isolated European elite circle, that same Vampire ball which had just gathered in Paris days ago. The European tyrants who have squandered their citizens’ lives, destroying Europe’s future, turning a once bright-and-bustling civilization into a dystopian failed state overrun by migrants and skyrocketing prices—these elites have emerged as the scared, retreating figures now trying desperately to shield Zelensky beneath their skirt as the overwhelming concensus builds to loom deafeningly before them.

The remnants of their dying mass-media organs are stenographing their urgent pleas, trying any angle to save Zelensky from the wood chipper of history. For instance, Newsweek had the gall to pass this embarrassing bout of flatulence off as an ‘article’:

So, there are concerns that democracy could reign in a European country? Yes, we’ve come to learn this has become the gravest concern to this final globalist tyrant holdout of the rotting Brussels regime.

Media presstitutes are now schlocking up copy which decries how Trump is effectively ‘allying with Russia’ after dumping Ukraine. And why not? Ukraine has done far more overt damage to the West—and to Trump personally—than Russia has. Was it Russia that destroyed Nord Stream? Last I checked, European intel services had all but concluded it was a Ukrainian initiative under command of Zaluzhny himself.

Olaf Scholz underscored the above with this gobsmacking take:

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has criticized US President Donald Trump for calling Volodymyr Zelensky a dictator. "It is simply wrong and dangerous to deny President Zelensky democratic legitimacy," Scholz told Der Spiegel. From the chancellor's perspective, Zelensky "is the elected leader of Ukraine." "The fact that regular elections cannot be held in the midst of a war is in line with the Ukrainian constitution and election laws. No one should claim otherwise," Scholz argued. In turn, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, in a commentary to the ZDF television channel, called Trump's words "completely absurd."

It’s absurd to deny Zelensky’s legitimacy after he literally forewent presidential elections, but it’s not absurd to openly deny the legitimacy of Romanian and Georgian elections with zero evidence of interference? The putrid Eurocrats have lofted to new heights of hypocrisy for all the world to see. Their increasingly shrinking coven becomes less and less relevant by the day, as they destroy the last crumbs of their credibility desperately shielding a blood-soaked despot.

More and more it begins to seem that Trump’s ‘sudden’ flare up against Zelensky has the note of premeditation in it. As I’ve previously posited, it’s possible that Trump has been setting up Ukraine for a fall, but he simply had to prep the ground first, by making reasonable overtures toward peace that he knew all along Zelensky would be incapable of agreeing to or honoring. Now the feigned indignation merely marks the transition to Phase Two of the planned demolition of the deep state’s Ukraine project.

And as we further discussed here, this itself is part of a much larger planned reimagining of the entire European security architecture, which includes the US’ relationship to post-war Europe. As part of this, rumors now abound of Trump’s plan to oust the increasingly troublesome Zelensky in order to set the stage for an amenable peace:

And BILD, amongst others, is now reporting that Trump intends to withdraw US troops from all post-1990 NATO countries:

Discussions about the withdrawal of US troops from all NATO states that joined the alliance after 1990 are one of the goals of the talks between Russia and the US, an Eastern European security official tells BILD An Eastern European Official has told the German Newspaper, BILD, that discussions are ongoing in regards to the withdrawal of U.S. Troops from all Countries in Europe that joined the NATO Alliance after 1990, which is reported to have been one of the Goals of recent Negotiations between Russia and the United States. This would include Albania, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Estonia, Finland, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, and Sweden. Additionally, preparations are said to be ongoing in Italy, for the possible withdrawal of U.S. Forces from Kosovo.

If there’s truth to this, then it is obvious the secret portions of negotiations between the US and Russia are in fact slowly moving toward Putin’s vision of a new Westphalian restructuring and understanding between Russia and the West. This would reset the clock back to the Gorbachev era and would single-handedly provide a security guarantee and a show of good faith that could allow Russia to, for once, feel at ease about the West’s inexorably threatening expansion eastward.

The US would in essence leave Europe to their own delusions, which would be a calamitous event for the Brussels dictatorship: without the ever-present “threat” of an ‘enemy power’ with which to fear-monger citizens, the pustulant regime of the Maggot Queen Frau von der Leyen will crumble into dust.

This goes along with Trump’s other revealed initiative to not only cut the entire US defense budget by 40%, but to bring China and Russia onto a trilateral agreement to mutually cut their defense spending, essentially demilitarizing and de-escalating the entire globe—which would lead to every other nation following suit.

Of course, none of the above is yet certain. There still remains chance that Putin and Russia will demand far greater restitutions than even Trump is capable of magnanimously delivering. There still remain even signals within the Trump administration of potential ‘hardball’ moves against Russia, should Putin decide to ‘take it all’ in Ukraine. After all, latest ‘Western intelligence sources’ claim that Putin is not interested in any peace, and has already made the decision to take over all Ukraine:

PUTIN ALLEGEDLY NOT SEEKING 'REAL PEACE DEAL' Intelligence from the United States and its allies suggests that Russian President Vladimir Putin is not interested in a peace deal and instead seeks to gain full control of Ukraine, NBC News reported on Tuesday, citing Western intelligence officials and US congressional sources. "We have zero intelligence that Putin is interested in a real peace deal right now," one of the sources said. "He thinks he's winning," one of the Western officials revealed, adding that Russian losses on the front lines are not forcing the Russian president to end the war.

Well, how about that? Isn’t that what we’ve been saying for months? The West has tainted intelligence, and has been desperately feeding the disinformation to their publics that it is Russia in urgent need of a ceasefire. In reality, it’s in Russia’s interest to seize all of Ukraine for true long term stability. After all, what’s more a rock-solid guarantee: the fickle promises of a US president that Ukrainian land will never again be utilized as staging ground for military action against Russia? Or for Russia to moot the entire question by simply controlling that ground itself? As Alexander III said, Russia has only two allies: the army and the navy.

Let’s summarize:

Zelensky’s pimping off of Ukrainian minerals and rare earths failed, as he was unable to extract the quid-pro-quo necessary from the US Ukraine and US’ relationship has hit rock bottom, with open hostility now present amidst new hints that Trump’s team will launch a full audit of embezzled American funds Zelensky’s political opponents are now ruthlessly attacking him, in particular Poroshenko, with Zaluzhny being staged for the expected presidential ascendance Europe is scrambling to agree on emergency funds to keep the dying Ukrainian project afloat, but their solidarity has strained everyone’s patience Trump’s rumored new three point plan aligns with Putin’s call for the signing of any deals to happen only after a presidential election is held in Ukraine

The above point is particularly important, as it means that internally Trump’s camp is in agreement with Putin’s approach—that no legally binding documentation can be signed by an illegitimate president.

The other issue almost no one has mentioned is that ongoing events have virtually ensured that any mass mobilization of the 18+ cohort would fail, or would not even be attempted. Imagine issuing such a call up during the peak of a morale-degrading rupture with your only benefactor, when the future seems more hopeless than ever before, with no further guarantees of any kind of victory.

It’s why the entire pre-18 population is now fleeing:

Only girls left in the class: schoolchildren who will soon turn 18 are fleeing Ukraine en masse "I just met a good friend. Her son is 17 years old, soon to be 18. He is in Kyiv, but all his classmates have already left. Only girls are left from the class. There will be no moral. Just a fact," writes the famous blogger Alena Yakhno. From the age of 18, Ukrainian boys are no longer allowed to travel abroad. It has been reported before that 16-17 year old schoolchildren are leaving Ukraine en masse.

I can’t imagine that any sort of mass mobilization can even be attempted any more, let alone succeed—it truly seems like that ship has already sailed, and whatever’s left is what’s left.

Last few items:

Trump further rubs salt in Ukraine’s wound by stating that he totally disagrees with Zelensky about Russia wanting to invade NATO countries—he’s not buying the globalist bait:

The above statement alone is far more consequential than most of the happenings of the past few days. It reflects on Trump’s mentality, and the wider strategic implications of a ‘leader of the free world’ who does not buy into the primary lie meant to be the glue that holds this entire globalist fraud together; without war the globalists lose, and without the US believing their linchpin lie, there will be no war.

—

Trump also said he wouldn’t mind European troops used as peace keepers if a ceasefire is signed—but the most important part is his casual insert that US troops certainly won’t be there, because it’s an ocean away and doesn’t concern the US:

—

Trump is also planning to inspect Fort Knox to quell decades of conspiracy rumors that the gold has gone missing, or was never there to begin with:

—

Zelensky yesterday stated that their AD missile stocks are so low his officers call him to complain they can’t shoot down Russian missile attacks because the Patriot batteries are empty:

—

Putin states that the opening meeting between US-Russian delegations was just the beginning of what’s sure to be a lengthy process, not a short one like Trump naively thought before being elected. Putin says the tasks are of such magnitude as to take a while to settle in such a way that it satisfies all involved parties.

Putin later elaborated on the last part, that no meeting between him and Trump can even occur until the stage is properly set with preparatory work. Translation: Putin is saying that the two heads of state cannot merely meet and quickly hammer out a deal like in the movies. First, groundwork needs to be laid wherein Trump is slowly actuated into the correct realities on the ground, which is another way of saying that Putin must first see signs from the opposing side that they are at least within reasonable negotiating proximity of Russia’s demands. While the US continues to believe Russia will still exchange Kursk or simply freeze the conflict in exchange for only Crimea, etc.—this is not an adequate negotiating common ground for Putin to even bother wasting his time on. And this includes not just Ukraine, but all the larger global issues on security frameworks, respecting of each other’s strategic and national interests, etc. Putin hinted at all of this in the longer recording, where he mentioned the Middle East and other areas where Russian and US interests overlap, competitively or not.

—

Poland shoots down Zelensky’s desperate cries for a ‘unified European army’ to defeat Russia:

—

Medvedev visited the Kazan gun powder factory and spoke of the large scale expansion that has been carried out there, with further expansion ongoing which will allow the increase in production of various weapons systems, presumably including artillery:

According to the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council, the plant is undergoing large-scale technical re-equipment and modernization of production. The company has introduced new capacities that will allow and have already allowed to increase the production of ammunition for various types of weapons, he added.

