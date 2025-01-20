Tomorrow is the big day: the inauguration we thought would never come—and may yet not. It felt somehow obligatory to write up some reflections on what it could mean, where the country and world at large might be headed, given the perceived tailwinds.

To set the appropriate mood, here’s TIME magazine’s new cover on the right, compared to their previous one from 2017:

One Tweeter writes:

Check out the two TIME Magazine covers. The first from 2017. The second from today. In 2017, the narrative was of a man ignoring all the problems and issues. Idle hands. No concern. Oblivious. Messed up hair. Bad weather beating down inside the office. In 2025, the message is the near opposite. He’s actively removing all remnants of Biden (ed: Biden’s famous aviator glasses seen flying). Focused. Moving. Determined expression and head tilt. In control. Bad weather outside the office, not inside. Same guy. Same agenda, though even more aggressive. Why do you think they have a difference perspective?

And here are some of Trump’s planned Day One executive orders:

SOME OF TRUMP'S EXECUTIVE ORDERS, DAY 1: - Begin deportation raids - Declare national emergency at the Southern border - Jan. 6 pardons - 'Deep state purge' - End Biden's DEI directives - Roll back limits on offshore drilling “Your head will spin when you see what’s going to happen,” Trump said. -Source

After participating in a Zoom call with Steve Bannon, Alex Krainer confirmed in his latest piece that Trump’s team intends to “go on the offensive from day one”:

"The days of thunder begin on Monday," he said, and the world will not be the same again. Bannon wasn't talking about Trump going on the offensive against the Chinese, Iranians or the Russians. Trump and his team are preparing to take on the "they.”

Granted, Bannon has proven himself to be a rather profligate hype-man, his tongue often writing checks he can’t realistically cash, as in the many boastful promises of certain victory or ‘take-no-prisoner offensives’ against the ‘deep state’.

That being said, it’s clear that Trump has already won the early rounds against the cabal which had promised in no uncertain terms to shower his inaugural path with a series of dangerous obstacles—from the now-dispelled conviction sentencing that threatened to throw him behind bars on the eve of office, to the threats that Democrats would not certify electoral votes which likewise came to naught. Trump even seems to be ahead of the curve on any final tries against him, ordering the last minute relocation of the swearing in ceremony indoors—ostensibly due to the forecasted ‘bitter cold’, but perhaps more plausibly for safety reasons, lest he give the cabal another open shot at him.

The fact is, Trump’s imminent inauguration marks a turning point of a new global era. We’ve spoken of it countless times: The world is on the brink of vast sweeping changes. The reason? The previous era’s ideological arc has run its course and reached its natural limits, grounding itself on a shoal like a keeling ship on turbulent seas.

Every nation under the West’s thumb has reached ‘escape velocity’ in its awakening to the secret history of the world order since the time of the British Empire’s colonial supremacy. The ‘secret’ I speak of is one both unspoken and codified, in the latter versions one can consult initiatives like Kissinger’s Memorandum 200 to get an idea.

The West’s blindness to its own self-devouring cruel hypocrisy was highlighted this week by Marco Rubio’s egregious, history-bastardizing statement on China’s rise:

To summarize: He smugly lauds the West for “welcoming” China into the global fold, referring to the WTO accession engineered by the US for the sole purpose of enslaving China for its cheap labor in order to profit Western corporations, at the expense of both the Chinese and the undercut-and-gutted American workers.

Rubio goes on to chastize China for being ‘ungrateful’ for this bounteous ‘opportunity’ so altruistically bestowed from on high by the US and its corporate-financier owners.

But his following statement drags him fully into deplorable territory.