pyrrhus
2h

Estonia is really "cruisin' for a bruisin'" Are its leaders so dumb that they think NATO will actually defend them if Russia, for example, sends the Estonian Navy to Davey Jones locker in retaliation for its piracy in the Baltic?....

Seeker
1h

It is very sad to say and a tragic thought, but Russia is like a fish in a bottle given to an octopus. The Russians though they have acted responsibly, pragmatically, logically, legally and diplomatically are faced with a situation where all there actions, though meant to preserve peace, have been perceived as weakness in western perception. Though with time the West may weaken under economic pressure. What tragic consequences will the Russian people face within that time? At some point Russia will need to tempt war with the west to be taken seriously. As in the end criminal minds only respect criminal intent and rabid radical ideological thinking must be reminded of reality. This was difficult to write as the consequences are dire for the continuity of the existing world order.

