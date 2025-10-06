Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
HBI's avatar
HBI
1h

By 2025 standards, the Tomahawk is a piece of shit. A subsonic, GPS and inertial guided cruise missile with zero attempts to be stealthy in any way.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
GM's avatar
GM
1hEdited

>The most remarkable aspect of Putin’s discussion was the sheer frankness with which he spoke of the state of the Russian Armed Forces. For instance, he doesn’t shy away from admitting that ATACMS did cause Russia damage, but then eventually was adapted to.

And what did Putin do to solve that problem? Did he eliminate the source of the ATACMS? No, he just allowed his people to be bombed. Even though he does have the power to eliminate the source. This after publicly stating that such strikes are a red line not to be crossed.

> Putin seemed to have played-down the Tomahawk threat a little more diplomatically. But in a new impromptu interview with reporter Zarubin, Putin gives a far more declarative response to the potential issue of Tomahawks in Ukraine, outright admitting that it would destroy US-Russian relations:

Not remotely enough to restore deterrence, plus this was a random interview that few people saw while Valdai is a rather public venue and everyone (to the astonishment of most) saw Putin retreat from even that red line there. And that was two days after Lavrov had done the same too.

It was an absolute must to openly state something like "if the Americans start striking us with Tomahawks, we will physically remove them from Eurasia within the next 24 hours and we will also destroy the White House with a conventional strike and the Pentagon with 10-15 kilotons, and then we will consider the matter settled; it will be up to them to take it to an all-out exchange from there, if they are that crazy". Something of that sort.

He did nothing of the kind, which only invites the Americans to begin the strikes. And then they will be joined by everyone else on the Russian perimeter, because why not?

Meanwhile Belgorod and Bryansk were struck again by HIMARS in the last few hours and power is once again out for an extended period. The geography will only expand if drastic measures are not taken immediately.

Putin needs to go. Now.

But, of course, the big question is whether the interests that control him would allow someone who would rule differently to take his place...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 replies
46 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Simplicius76
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture