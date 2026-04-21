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Wayne Bonin's avatar
Wayne Bonin
12h

"They aim to redirect as much of the “non-defense sector” toward defense supply chains as possible, in essence converting their civilian manufacturing prowess toward war production."

If the people can't afford bread, "let them eat bombs"

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Jullianne's avatar
Jullianne
12h

Lurid public US support, right on the verge of voting, did for Orban. The king is dead. Long live the King!

As for Russia, Iran has shown the way, and the Russian people are no longer willing to accommodate Putin's careful crafting of 'non aggression aggression'. Time for fireworks, and the Baltic 'nations' (sic) are about to discover what being a mouthy brat gets you. A big fat punch in the face.

As for the relative economic weights of Russia versus Western europe, there is the small unaddressed matter of available hard resources in a drive for manufacturing, peace or war time. It still takes stuff to build stuff- not to mention fuel! You are supposed to come out of a war economically broken, not go into one in that state.

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