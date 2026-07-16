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Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

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Richard Roskell's avatar
Richard Roskell
21h

They may do away with Zelenski, but they will never do away with the grift.

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Casey Bowles's avatar
Casey Bowles
21h

Who would have suspected that a third rate actor and washed-up comedian known for raunchy piano acts, and perpetually higher than a kite on Columbian marching powder would have been able to slither his way through four years of absolutely cutthroat Ukrainian politics.

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