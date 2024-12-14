The world waits with bated breath for the Syrian situation’s resolution, how precisely the ‘opposition’ forces plan to balance the medley of foreign powers and interests in creating some semblance of a unified nation. Most likely, this will not work at all, although they are giving a good early college try.

In the last big report I had talked about the vying powers, how Israel and Turkey are now bound to eschatologically come to a loggerheads over Palestine and the Levant. Erdogan hinted as much in a new speech, wherein he suddenly lamented all the territories Turkey had lost in the early 20th century:

He gives the whole game away, implanting the memories in the minds of his followers, reminding them that Syria ‘should’ truly belong to Turkey. This is the slow, gradual preparation for the things to come, of which I’ve spoken. In fact, some may recall even last year I had written that Turkey’s destiny—like that of all bygone empires—lies in pursuing irredentist reunification.

Recall that in some ways Turkey has a point—though we may dislike Erdogan, it cannot be argued that Turkey wasn’t butchered up by European powers with the Sykes Picot ordeal.

But now two strongly opposing narratives are forming. On one hand, many statements and videos testify to the HTS-controlled Syria becoming a kind of proxy of Israel, while a deluge of new evidence shows Turkey slowly fortifying its position as future hegemon of the region.

First, from Turkish TV:

Don’t make it so obvious!

Next, as soon as Damascus fell, the director of the MIT—Turkey’s CIA equivalent—Ibrahim Kalin was spotted visiting Jolani, touring Damascus, as well as paying homage to the ancient Umayyad mosque.

Several videos showed Jolani acting as personal chauffeur to Kalin, driving him around Damascus with an armed escort. Photo of Jolani behind the wheel:

Video with Kalin seen in the passenger seat as onlookers are shocked Jolani is chauffeuring him:

Think about that: Jolani as personal driver to the head of Turkey’s top intelligence agency—that’s not to mention that Kalin was senior personal advisor to Erdogan and is member of his AK Party.

So, Erdogan’s personal henchman is already shadowing Jolani, whispering in his ear—what can that mean? And what does that say about rumors that HTS had long ago cut ties with Turkey, with the same going for SNA/FSA/TFSA?

That’s not to mention even more videos appearing of ‘rebels’ declaring that they’re coming for Israel next:

But at the other end of the equation, Israel has invaded Quneitra, securing what they claim is a buffer zone:

The presence of Israeli Merkava Mark 4 tanks in the city of Umm Batna in the rural area of ​​Quneitra in southern Syria

Look how awkward the MSM presstitute looks as she’s forced to report an obvious illegal invasion by Israel, one she’s obliged to couch in ‘neutral language’ by her producers:

You know, this kind of language:

Israeli tanks were reportedly seen a mere 15km from Damascus borders, with other sources claiming 40km—no one seems to know precisely where they are, which I suppose Israel has done on purpose:

Some of southern Daraa was reportedly captured as well:

Israeli forces have captured al-Khalidiyah, Rwihinah and the heights of Mughr al-Meer, Daraa direction, south Syria. Earlier today, Israeli troops entered the former Syrian Arab Army base at Tall ash-Sham but withdrew a couple of hours later. 276 sqkm of Syria is under Israel's control (excluding the Golan).

Now, there are all kinds of stories and videos claiming Netanyahu is courting the region’s Druze tribes—here pictured suddenly sucking up to Sheikh Mowafaq Tarif, the spiritual leader of the Druze in Israel:

Several other videos depicted Druze members calling on Israel to annex their region in order to ‘protect them’ from HTS. If true, this would be an obvious ploy for Israel to annex most of Quneitra but the problem is many of these videos have been debunked.

From one of the videos:

ISRAEL TO TAKE MORE: The Druze leader of al-Suwayda in southwestern Syria also issued a resolution on behalf of his village! “We will not agree to live under the rule of the rebels, who are identical to ISIS, we want to live under Israeli rule and become part of Israel.”

The one ‘Druze leader’ of al-Suwayda turned out to be an Israeli Druze, living in Israel; and the Druze tribal council of Hader reportedly issued a refutation—so it’s difficult to know for certain which way things are going at the moment.

However, Israeli settlers were already reported to be setting up an illegal new mission in the area, according to this video:

Printing and studying the Sefer HaTanya in the new Chabad house in the village of Hader in the liberated Hashan area (Syria). This is our entire country! Conquer and settle!!

It’s hard to say if the above is some kind of religious PR stunt or taunt, or a serious confirmation that Israeli settlers are already putting down ancestral roots on newly annexed Syrian territory.