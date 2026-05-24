Russia has just launched what is being called the single largest attack on Kiev of the entire war, utilizing everything from Oreshniks, Zircons, and Iskanders, to Kalibrs launched from sea.

Footage of the Oreshnik strike:

One can hear in the video that most Ukrainian citizens can accurately identify the mythical Oreshnik in the skies over Kiev.

Here one can see likely Patriot interceptors uselessly going after god-knows-what as the “rods from heaven” descend hypersonically in the distance:

One of the Russian Kalibrs striking from a distance:

Now there are reports of major fires in the area of the Verkhovna Rada and industrial enterprises: