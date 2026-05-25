Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frank Sailor's avatar
Frank Sailor
3h

The talk about war has become a terrible normal thing. One should expect outrage at the killing of so many people that want nothing but living a good life, build by their own hands. They want to love, to be loved and enjoy what life has to offer. Just some of us take their life's because they can - we are no humans, we are barbaric monsters.

Reply
Share
16 replies
Elena Newton's avatar
Elena Newton
3h

"Granted, that’s not to say the Oreshnik wouldn’t destroy the target it was pointed at—it’s simply that it would likely destroy quite a few things around that target also. And in a major population center like Kiev, that’s not quite tenable."

It absolutely is tenable. What isn't tenable is Zelensky's continued existence and European and American freedom to wage war on Russia without retaliation.

About civilian deaths, the west obviously loves inflicting those and the Ukrainian press is full of talk about the barbaric Russians murdering civilians anyway, so it isn't *politically* untenable. And plenty of civilians are dying in many ways in this war, including from lack of energy no doubt as well as the numerous strikes Ukraine is intentionally directing towards Russian civilians (don't they count??), so actually trying to win the war isn't morally untenable either.

Putin better get on with it. The risk of losing this war is palpable even if unseen by most of the people who will read this comment.

Reply
Share
34 replies
125 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Simplicius76 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture