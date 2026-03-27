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Cheryl Shepherd's avatar
Cheryl Shepherd
13h

Iranian propaganda video review - 5 STARS!!!

It is literally Ba'al/Moloch who needs red heifers sacrificed to anoint a new temple. Those people are spiritually SICK. The west is characterised by full term abortion, euthanasia as medical care, suppression of cheap, safe, and effective cancer cures, and normalised pedophilia.

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Denis's avatar
Denis
13hEdited

Peace terms in Iran.

What gives Israel the right to have nukes but Iran can't have nukes?

Russia, China, and Iran could press for a balance, either no nukes for either country or one each.

Until Israel gets put in its place, there is no hope for a peaceful existence anywhere. Israel is more of a threat than Iran. Putting all those nukes in the hands of a radical group ready to apply its Samson option as a path towards the return of the Messiah is a good definition of insanity. If any country needs to be de-nuked, it's Israel. It has proven to be the most rogue nation on earth, committing all kinds of wars, atrocities and genocide and getting away with it. Israel needs to be toned down, whatever it takes. It's not too late, but it's getting close to it.

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