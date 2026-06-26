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Gnuneo's avatar
Gnuneo
11h

In a way it is good that Russia is being attacked - it brings home to Russians that they really ARE in a war with the West, just as their grandparents were.

More than that, just like the last time, it is lead by overt Nazis, deliberately targets civilians, is protecting a genocidal force (In Palestine), is absolutely dishonest, and utterly amoral.

Of course the population would prefer NOT to be bombed. And they are likely partly angry at the Kremlin for not preventing the attacks.

But Russians are not fools. More of them are probably aware of the various genocidal statements regarding Russia from Western officials than Westerners are. They will also know their POWs were tortured and brutally murdered, for "pleasure"; the treatment of the civilians of Kursk, and where all these drones and ISR are coming from.

They now know they are at war with NATO - not because the Kremlin propaganda said so, but because they can see it with their own eyes.

While Western populations sleepwalk.

Like nothing else could have, this will have opened Russian eyes to what is almost certainly coming.

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Alyosha's avatar
Alyosha
12h

"carefully crafted psychological operation"

Works well on many of our fellow commenters. However, plenty of those who do not need any external help. All they need is to wake up in the morning.

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