Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

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The Spectre's avatar
The Spectre
13hEdited

As much important, or more, how many American soldiers have died and were seriously injured.

Likely in tens and hundreds.

They were eliminated not only at military bases, but at makeshift command and control centres settled in industrial barracks, mobile units, containers ad hoc arrangements and at commercial office spaces. Easy to count them if they were near base, but not if tens of kilometres away at industrial parks.

Some were targeted at hotels to which they were hastily relocated. They were grassed to Iranian military by employees of that hotels, even if they were undercover in civilian clothing, pretending to be tourists etc. But haircut, behaviour, group socialising would give them off.

One base was relocated back home to USA, soldiers and their families were told to pack up only personal items into small rucksacks, airplane hand luggage and moved to airport within tens of minutes. That means total collapse of defence and imminent threat.

Shia Muslims, the locals and, even more so, migrant workers employed at that hotels, restaurants, were photographing suspects, their cars, giving their coordinates and later posting images from damage.

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Dinlochavo's avatar
Dinlochavo
12h

19th Century Britain built its power on the back of its manufacturing dominance. 20th Century America built its power on the back of its manufacturing dominance. Then they deindustrialised and found out that a hollowed out economy can’t support military supremacy.

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