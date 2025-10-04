The Times reports that MI6’s new chief, the youngest in its history—and first female to boot—has begun her tenure over the cryptic ziggurat housing the world’s most malign machinations.

But take a look at her face—notice anything suspicious? Well, we’ll get to that.

Blaise Metreweli, 48, became the first woman to lead Britain’s intelligence agency and the youngest ever “C” on Wednesday after taking over from Sir Richard Moore, a highly regarded career diplomat and spymaster with deep ties to Turkey.

The article covers the Middle Eastern angle, claiming that the UK has become ‘marginalized’ in Gaza, in favor of a US buoyed by the thunderous weight of Trump’s inertia; but that’s for another time.

The more interesting curiosity is hinted at toward the bottom of the article:

The new chief spymaster is also considered to be “well qualified” on Russia, a defining issue for Moore during his service and which will be in her in-tray as she sits down with a green ink pen at her new desk in Vauxhall this week. The British government will be relying on the likes of MI6 to be on top of any threat emanating from the Kremlin amid rising concern Russia is stepping up its hybrid attacks against Europe. Metreweli, formerly director-general “Q”, responsible for technology and innovation at the service, will see the agency through an era of transformation as it seeks to attract new spies online — especially Russians — via its own dedicated portal on the dark web.

For those who correctly suspected ‘Metreweli’ did not carry the typical Briton look—you’ve keen eyes.

It turns out Blaise is a Ukrainian, descended directly from an infamous Nazi turncoat. From her official Wiki page:

Metreweli’s father, Constantine Metreweli, was born Constantine Dobrowolski, the son of Nazi collaborator Constantine Dobrowolski, in Snovsk in the Chernigov Oblast of the Nazi-occupied Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic in 1943. He came to England with his mother, who then married David Metreweli in Yorkshire in 1947. After attending The Latymer School, the University of Cambridge and the University of Oxford, he became a physician and radiologist, and was chair of diagnostic radiology at the Chinese University of Hong Kong. He also trained in the British Army, and did a medical residency in Riyadh from 1982 to 1985. He took the surname Metreweli, which is of Georgian origin, from his stepfather. After the Daily Mail broke the story about Metreweli’s paternal grandfather in June 2025, following the announcement that Metreweli was going to be head of MI6, the Foreign Office stated that she had never known him and that her complex Eastern European heritage had “contributed to her commitment to prevent conflict and protect the British public from modern threats from today’s hostile states, as the next chief of MI6”.

That’s right, her grandfather was none other than famous Nazi collaborator Constantine Dobrowolski, who has a crime file running in the “hundreds of pages” in the German Federal Military Archive, as per the Wiki. Just take a whiff of his many works, for which he was dubbed ‘the Butcher’:

Having returned to his home district of Sosnytsia, he organised a 300-strong Ukrainian police unit which assisted in rounding up and killing Jews and Ukrainian partisans. He rose to become a local intelligence chief for the Nazis in Chernigov, having first collaborated with the Hiwi, before joining the Wehrmacht‘s secret military police Geheime Feldpolizei in July 1942. He was dubbed “the “Butcher” by partisans, and there are accounts of him sharing in loot taken from Holocaust victims and condoning the rape of women prisoners. The Soviets offered a 50,000-ruble bounty—£200,000 today—on Dobrowolski, calling him “the worst enemy of the Ukrainian people.” The last entry in the file is in August 1943, as the Soviet army advanced on the region.

Russia’s Gazeta had covered the strange connection earlier:

In the West, having a Nazi ancestor is no longer a negative factor in the political biography of high-ranking officials. This opinion was expressed by historian, public and political figure Nikolai Starikov in an interview with aif.ru, commenting on the appointment of Blaise Metreveli, the granddaughter of a Wehrmacht henchman, as the head of the British MI-6.

Maria Zakharova had even recently suggested that people with Nazi ancestors were deliberately being put into positions of power, giving several examples:

“The trend is clearly neo-Nazi: (German Chancellor) Friedrich Merz, (former German Foreign Minister) Annalena Baerbock, (Member of the House of Commons of Canada) Chrystia Freeland, (former President of Georgia) Salome Zurabishvili. Now we can add the head of MI6, Blaise Metreveli,” she emphasized. According to Zakharova, someone is “purposefully and consciously” placing Nazi descendants in leadership positions in Western countries.

Other Russian officials have likewise noted this growing trend in the West:

In Europe, the “reincarnation” of Nazism is taking place, which is due to fundamental factors, said Dmitry Novikov, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, commenting on the news that the grandfather of the future head of British intelligence was connected with the Nazis. “The reincarnation of Nazism in the modern world is linked to the attempts of big capital to get out of the crisis by reviving Nazism. The attempts to whitewash Nazism are also linked to the biographies of influential families in modern Europe, whose grandparents and great-grandparents supported Hitler’s rise to power,” the deputy said.

In a somewhat odd and perhaps fittingly symbolic twist of fate, the original architect responsible for the iconic Babylonian monstrosity of the MI6 headquarters—nicknamed Babylon-on-Thames by some—has died just days before Blaise Dobrowolski took up duties:

The MI6 headquarters in Vauxhall, which opened in 1994, is perhaps Farrell’s best-known building. Once described by the architecture critic Rowan Moore as a “flesh-coloured ziggurat” of a building, it was typical of “the big, imposing buildings for powerful institutions” that Farrell specialised in.

Well, as one Babylon falls, another rises, or so they say.

Interesting that we had all assumed it was the West usurping and co-opting Ukraine, when it turned out it was the other way around all along. Or rather, perhaps the West is merely merging with Ukraine’s most infernal elements into one overlapping, noxious Hydra.

One thing is certain, what some took for Russia’s seemingly exploitative ‘sloganeering’ around Nazism being at the heart of the Ukrainian conflict is slowly being proven genuine. It seems that in its existential drive to rub out Russia, the West has turned to the darkest arts of necromancy in resurrecting the one dormant historical force they believe capable of the task.

