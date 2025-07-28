The past week has seen an elevated rhetoric from NATO countries accusing Russia of preparing to launch a war on Europe, specifically, in 2027. As is always the case, these declarations appear oddly coordinated, which usually denotes a signaling of intentions from the West itself, rather than a genuine alarm over Russian plans.

This time it has also included the unprecedented coordinated calls that China and Russia could attack together—China launching an invasion of Taiwan as Russia does against Europe. In particular, NATO’s new Supreme Allied Commander of Europe Alexus Grynkewich stated this openly:

Polish PM Tusk elaborates:

Polish Deputy PM and Minister of Defense chimes in to strengthen the signposting:

It is strange how forcefully they have been pushing 2027 in particular as a flashpoint year. One theory is this could be the year NATO’s models have shown that Ukraine will reach collapse and capitulation to Russia, requiring the next stage of the conflict to be tied on in order to continue the program of destabilization against Russia. Also, it could be a last ditch game plan to save Ukraine at the point of collapse: by provoking and triggering a new Russian front elsewhere in Europe in order to divert forces and keep the Russian Army from sacking Kiev or even all of rump-state Ukraine.

The most obvious hinge point for this would be Kaliningrad, where NATO officials have likewise escalated threats of late.

This culminated the past week with top NATO general Christopher Donahue boasting that the “defensive” alliance has developed a plan to capture Russia’s Kaliningrad with unprecedented speed:

The Commander of U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF), Gen. Christopher T. Donahue stated recently that NATO has developed a plan to capture Russia's heavily-fortified exclave of Kaliningrad “in a timeframe that is unheard of” in case of a full-scale conflict with Russia. Planning for such an operation follows the implementation of a new allied strategy known as the “Eastern Flank Deterrence Line”, which focuses on bolstering land forces, integrating defense production, and deploying standardized digital systems and launch platforms for rapid battlefield coordination within NATO. Further speaking about the new strategy, General Donahue stated, “The land domain is not becoming less important, it's becoming more important. You can now take down anti-access, area-denial bubbles from the ground. You can now take over sea from the ground. All of those things we are watching happen in Ukraine.”

This is a clear message from NATO: that continued provocative actions are meant to impel Russia into firing the first shot, so that NATO can cry “aggression”.

Ironically enough, NATO bigwig ‘Admiral’ Rob Bauer made several contradictory statements, demonstrating just how confused and misaligned NATO is on its messaging. First he told Welt that, actually, a Russian attack on a puny Baltic state would not immediately trigger an armed NATO response: