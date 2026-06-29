One of the most interesting updates surrounding the current Ukraine war escalations has been the ‘mysteriously’ abrupt visit of Belarusian president Lukashenko to Valdai yesterday for a meeting with Putin that has now spanned two days. The length and secrecy shrouding the meeting has caused various speculations, particularly given Belarus’s central focus recently amidst Zelensky’s major ongoing psyops meant to broaden the conflict and push Russia into a ceasefire Ukraine is in dire need of.

The meeting was reportedly unannounced and Kremlin spokesperson Peskov revealed that no official transcript or statements would be provided—which is certainly odd. “Officially” the agenda was said to include Union State matters, economic and trade agreements, etc. But the implication given the nature of the meeting is clearly that, instead, matters of grave military importance were discussed, which required Putin and Lukashenko’s direct face-to-face contact at Putin’s own private retreat.

We can therefore only logically infer that this was a kind of emergency meeting where the two leaders ironed out a coordinated plan as to how their two respective countries should proceed militarily should Zelensky continue his upward spiral of provocations. A matter that required such an immediate and private face-to-face meeting is certainly one justified in its urgency, a fact which further implies that Zelensky’s threats are serious enough, and have a high enough likelihood of materializing, as to require such a serious joint brainstorming session.

As previously seen, Zelensky has announced a new “campaign of terrors” lasting 40 days that is meant to be a kind of grandiose final arc to top the war. The ploy’s chief mechanic is obviously set to be a series of major escalations combined with an unprecedented information campaign to paint Russia as collapsing, and more importantly, Putin as being in the throes of an uprising. This is the age-old playbook used by Western intelligence agencies in Iran and elsewhere.

Few could have missed the massive propaganda push the past few days, wherein all the regime stooges and ‘useful idiots’ have been mobilized to pump 24/7 agitprop about Putin’s “imminent downfall”.

A few notable examples, culminating in the staged video of “Russian soldiers” announcing their intention to overthrow Putin:

CIA budgets aren’t what they used to be, apparently.

This campaign came coordinated with a series of laughably fake psyops from all the usual agents attempting desperately to stoke discontent, fear, and panic in Russia. Unfortunately for them, most of the attempts were immediately debunked and gained no traction whatsoever:

Ukraine attempted to combine the above ‘panic’ campaign with psyops of Ukrainian troops capturing parts of the Kinburn Spit adjacent to Crimea, which was supposed to symbolize the collapse of Russian resistance and the fleeing of Russian “occupiers” from Crimea entirely:

But the staged flag-drop via drone, which was quickly eliminated, failed to achieve any effect whatsoever other than laughter from the Russian side.

The crowning moment came when apparently whatever “usurper” the pro-Ukrainian stooges were building up as their salvation met an untimely and ignominious end.

An act in two parts: