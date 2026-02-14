The Munich Security Conference has kicked off, and not surprisingly the Brussels nomenklatura and its attendant apparatchiks and media flacks are pushing war hysteria. The purpose of this is to make the Ukrainian conflict feel existential to Europeans to jawbone them into parting with their dwindling eurobucks for the sake of bleeding Russia as much as possible.

BRUSSELS — Western countries increasingly believe the world is heading toward a global war, according to results from The POLITICO Poll that detail mounting public alarm about the risk and cost of a new era of conflict.

But while Politico smugly celebrates the convection toward war, the rag laments the unwillingness of the drowning masses to destroy what remains of their serfhood for the sake of funding these cabal-provoked wars:

But The POLITICO Poll also revealed limited willingness among the Western public to make sacrifices to pay for more military spending. While there is widespread support for increasing defense budgets in principle across the U.K., France, Germany and Canada, that support fell sharply when people learned it might mean taking on more government debt, cutting other services or raising taxes.

This leaves European leaders “in a bind”:

So European leaders are left in a bind — unable to rely on the U.S., unable to use that as a reason to invest domestically, and under higher pressure to urgently solve this for a world where conflict feels closer than before.”

Well, the conflict “feels” closer than before only because the European sock-puppet leaders are pushing it there themselves, every day, more and more aggressively.

Most concerning for the elites is that support for militarization is on a down-trend heading out of 2025:

The elites are in panic over how to convince their populaces to fan the flames of war ever higher. They are distraught that the peons are overly concerned with selfish pursuits like self-preservation, sustenance, taking care of their families, paying their mortgages, etc. Conclaves like the Munich Conference are meant to stoke debate over precisely how to more effectively connive the masses sell the necessity of war to the public; the going concensus seems to be to just pile on more hysteria, fake lies about the Russian threat, etc. It’s a reliable standby.

This was supported by fiery calls-to-arms from Ukrainian frontliners:

“You [Europe] need to prepare yourselves before war comes to you. And in this, we Ukrainians are your best partners, because we already live in the future of war” - Oleksandr Falshtynskyi, Chief of Medical Service of the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces, during Ukraine House at the Munich Security Conference.

He warns Europe to be ready for the coming war—but is Europe ready? Two recent simulations have shown that to woefully not be the case.

In the first, WSJ reports a single Ukrainian team of 10 drone operators was able to eliminate “two NATO battalions” in a single day without any losses:

Overall, the results were “horrible” for NATO forces, says Mr. Hanniotti, who now works in the private sector as an unmanned systems expert. The adversary forces were “able to eliminate two battalions in a day,” so that “in an exercise sense, basically, they were not able to fight anymore after that.” The NATO side “didn’t even get our drone teams.”

Multiple concurrent Wall Street Journal articles push war hysteria—it must be good for stock prices!

In the article, Germany’s “top military officer” General Carsten Breuer states explicitly that Russia will be ready to wage war on Europe in three years:

Breuer is racing to prepare Germany’s armed forces for war. And for the 61-year-old veteran of conflicts from Kosovo to Afghanistan, the clock is ticking. Germany’s military-intelligence agency estimates that within the next three years, Russia, whose armies poured into Ukraine in 2022, will have amassed enough weaponry and trained enough troops to be able to start a wider war across Europe. Breuer says a smaller attack could come at any time. “We have to be ready,” he says.

Besides the obvious fear-mongering, this does appear to indirectly confirm our thesis that Russia is building a large rear reserve force if NATO ‘intelligence’ continues to surmise that Russia “will have amassed enough weaponry and trained […] troops” for WWIII in three years’ time. Clearly, there is a surplus of force regeneration, which flies in the face of the contradictory narrative we’re fed daily that Russia’s losses are now vastly outpacing its recruitment. If that was the case, how could Russia possibly be building a force capable of tackling Europe so soon?

This quote from the article is just rich:

To that end, Breuer has been waging a multi-front campaign to rally Germany’s politicians, business people, soldiers and the general public behind efforts to speed the nation’s rearmament and persuade them that they must be prepared to fight Russia to preserve their democratic freedoms.

So, stoking WWIII to destroy Russia now retreads the same old phony and fatuous “freedums and liburty” ignis fatuus used by neocons time and again since the Iraq war days. Funny, given that it’s Germany now suffering from totalitarian restrictions on their so-called freedoms.

But while the article boasts of Germany raising its commitment level to provoke WWIII by stationing troops in Lithuania, the reality seems to be a bit different. Spiegel reports that Germany is in fact struggling to even find enough recruits to fill the brigade meant for the task:

According to ‘confidential papers’, one of the two battalions could not even be staffed to a 30% level, the other fell short of 50%:

The program to boost the appeal of military service does not yet seem to have had any effect. For Tank Battalion 203, which is to be deployed to Lithuania from Augustdorf in North Rhine-Westphalia with 414 soldiers, only 197 soldiers have signed up, barely half the number of volunteers required. For Tank Grenadier Battalion 122, 640 positions are planned for Lithuania, but only 181 soldiers have applied so far.

Another was even more bleak—a mere 10%, or 209 soldiers out of a needed 1,971:

A confidential paper from the Ministry of Defense, a so-called status report, paints an even bleaker picture. A Bundeswehr-wide survey yielded rather meager results for the “new main forces” of the Lithuania Brigade—specifically artillery, reconnaissance, engineers, and support troops. According to the survey, volunteers are being sought for 1971 posts in Lithuania, but so far only 209 soldiers, or “around 10 percent” of the necessary volunteers, have come forward. The paper, which is available to SPIEGEL, is dated January 26.

The elites and their fourth estate grind their teeth over the lousy peons’ refusal to volunteer to die for the banking cabal’s ancestral blood feuds essential freedoms.

As for the exercises, Welt organized another one wherein Russia was said to have trampled through Lithuania to establish a military corridor to Kaliningrad uncontested:

What’s most interesting is they are openly advertising the exact plan they themselves intend to actuate, just like how the Event 201 pandemic exercises were precursors to the Covid-hoax mass psyop. Here they are again telegraphing their intentions by revealing that Russia will require a humanitarian convoy to Kaliningrad—why would that be, one wonders? Maybe because the West plans to blockade Kaliningrad, as they had already long been signaling?

In the war game, Team Russia adopts this mindset. It manufactures a humanitarian emergency in Kaliningrad, the Russian exclave on the Baltic Sea. Moscow demands what it calls a humanitarian convoy from Belarus to Kaliningrad through Lithuania — officially to deliver food and medicine. Vilnius rightly sees it as a pretext for an attack.

The conclusion of the wargame found that NATO’s Article Five—along with its military solidarity—would crumble, with no single country demonstrating the backbone or consensus to challenge Russia militarily. The US would not back Europe, and Germany—most notably—would back down from a direct confrontation, allowing Russia to easily barrel through the infamous Suwalki Gap.

They are literally telling us exactly what they plan to do, and the wargames are meant to hone their plan of action to ensure a direct military clash so that the war they require can be engineered.

The most sinister revelation from the article is that NATO’s Secretary-General maintains a “highly classified” contingency plan which allows giving the NATO Supreme Allied Commander broad emergency authority to unilaterally move forces around without a vote of the members:

NATO’s secretary-general is not giving up yet. She has a plan for how the alliance could respond without formally invoking Article 5, which requires a bit of a sleight of hand: activate the regional defense plans for the Baltics and Central Europe. They are highly classified, but the broad outlines are known: NATO’s supreme allied commander in Europe, SACEUR, would gain broader authority to request and move forces. That requires consensus among allies, but not a formal vote of all members.

In short, it sounds like another undemocratic ruse: “Article Five” without having to invoke “Article Five”. As with everything in the totalitarian EU and NATO structures, there is the forward-facing facade of “democratic” mechanisms, while beneath that lies the forcible emergency measures which allow the system to throw away elections, change results, or reach any type of consensus necessary for the politburo’s needs.

In the case of NATO, “consensus” here includes the “silence procedure”, or in other words “silence is consensus”. That means any smaller country can be browbeaten by the plenum into merely keeping quiet, which would equal “consensus” as long as no formal objection is raised. This gives NATO’s SACEUR Article Five-like powers without officially invoking Article Five, which essentially gives NATO’s leadership the power to provoke a war with Russia to ensure everyone—including the abstainers and objectors—is dragged in.

In the end, the wargame organizers sulk over Europe’s failure to spark WWIII by directly attacking Russia during the exercises:

Europe is grappling with the painful new reality: it no longer has real geopolitical power. A new Bloomberg piece underscores this:

“It’s become clear that Europe doesn’t really have a lot of geopolitical power in his world,” Anna Rosenberg, Amundi Investment Institute’s head of geopolitics, told Bloomberg Television.

Macron further highlighted this in his soporific speech at the Munich conference:

Translation: ‘Europe’ is a euphemism for Brussels. He means that Brussels needs to centralize its power, to destroy the last vestiges of individual sovereignty of the erstwhile-‘European states’ in order to allow the cabal which controls Brussels to wield bishops and knights along with their dwindling pawns, amidst a new world of great powers that possess rooks and queens.

