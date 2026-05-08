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Bloodboiler's avatar
Bloodboiler
4h

Wouldn't it be even better to "Threaten Mass Strikes on Kiev Center Or Any Other Targets Should Zelensky Or Others Disturb Sacred Russia Ever Again"? Kremlin could learn a few things from Iran.

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Frank Sailor's avatar
Frank Sailor
4h

Day of victory over Hitler fascism! Thank you, USSR!

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