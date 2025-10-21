Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

DerHundIstLos
20hEdited

Incredibly, but not really, Trump pardoned disgraced and despised former Congressman George Santos, who was expelled from the House by a majority vote of over two-thirds of the members, and subsequently found guilty by a jury on a laundry list of high crimes and misdemeanors. This terrible individual stole from a disabled veteran, posed as a charity for animal welfare to scam donors, defrauded American taxpayers with unemployment insurance fraud, received COVID relief money for a fake company, stole from an elderly man in Brazil he was supposed to be caring for, and the list goes on. Yet Trump considered Santos worthy of a pardon. Corruption in the US has reached a new level of shame.

Seeker
19h

🇷🇺 Russia’s Golden Revenge: “Thanks, Biden.” The dollar was weaponized. Now gold is retaliating.

While Brussels lectures the world about “European values,” Russia is quietly stacking bricks of yellow defiance and laughing all the way to the vault.

📈 In just two years, Russia’s gold reserves have ballooned by $142 billion, now worth a staggering $282B, thanks to one thing: the collapse in trust in the fiat dollar.

Gold went from $1,800/oz to over $4,300/oz, and guess who’s holding the bag?

🇪🇺 Europe, of course, the ever-obedient vassal who torched its own energy security, industry, and savings to follow the Biden admin's script.

🔥 Who lit the fire?

• The Biden admin and EU vassals, thinking sanctions were a magic spell, froze half of Russia’s FX reserves in 2022.

• That move sent a nuclear signal to the world: “Your dollar isn’t safe.”

• So Russia pivoted hard — toward gold, yuan, and ruble reserves.

• And now? It’s profiting massively, while the dollar bleeds trust globally.

EU Elites: Sanctioned into Stupidity

Let’s be clear: this didn’t backfire accidentally.

• Brussels greenlit the dollar war.

• Brussels greenlit cutting off Russian oil and gas, only to buy it back laundered through India.

• Brussels took lead in confiscating frozen Russian assets to illegally fund Ukraine forever wars.

Meanwhile, Russia is mining wealth, quite literally, while Europe’s factories shutter and its currency wobbles.

Gold is the currency of kings. The ruble is backed by it. The euro is backed by… lectures from Ursula von der Leyen.

🌒@EastCalling

Source Telegram

Everyone is looking at the military aspect of the conflict and totally neglect the economics. The longer this conflict drags on the more the west is dragged down economically and the stronger the emerging financial system becomes. The West has a monopoly on information but is rapidly destroying their credibility.

