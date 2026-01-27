At the Davos forum recently, many waves were made by Western politicians turning away from the US and variously announcing pivots to China. One of the big MSM narrative takeaways was that Trump was ‘humiliated’ at the event by this reception from fed-up leaders.

It brings to mind a fascinating discussion regarding what exactly is happening in the West, vis-a-vis these seemingly contradictory re-orientations. Many are rightly wondering how is it that Western Deep State shills like Mark Carney—a dyed-in-the-wool bankster globalist—are choosing to orient towards China, which is supposed to be the arch-nemesis of the Western globalist cabal: is there a rift, a split in the global Deep State factions?

After all, it is China that is usurping and ostensibly attempting to destroy the Western banking and finance system which is at the heart of the global cabal that controls the various arms of the Western Deep States: so how do we make sense of this seeming pivot?

First, let’s begin by contextualizing things. Mark Carney gave a ‘seminal’ speech that many are hailing as a kind of bifurcation point of the West’s geopolitical trajectory. It is a quite remarkable speech and should be listened to in full. In it he rails against the overreaching abuses of great power countries and announces the demise of the so-called Rules Based Order, and the ushering in of a new period of might-based diplomacy.

But the most remarkable aspect of the speech by far, was his admission that the entireties of the Rules Based Order and system of “International Law” were in fact fictions the West used to maintain the status quo of American hegemony because it was useful to do.

The full speech below:

“We knew that the story about the rules-based order was partially false... We knew that international law applied with varying rigour depending on the identity of the accused and the victim. This fiction was useful [because of the goods provided by American hegemony]... So we placed the sign in the window. We participated in the rituals. And we largely avoided calling out the gaps between rhetoric and reality. This bargain no longer works. Let me be direct. We are in the midst of a rupture, not a transition... You cannot live within the lie of mutual benefit through integration when integration becomes the source of your subordination.”

The other eye-openingly salient portion of the speech was when he revolted against the dictates of his own clan by renouncing the various ‘economic weapons’ which Western nations have long wielded against the world:

The irony here, of course, is that Carney was totally willing accomplice to these very exploitations he now condemns, when it served him and his clan—which is the first clue of our discussion.

Mark Carney was Governor of the Bank of England when it froze the $5 billion worth of Venezuela’s gold that it holds



It was an act of piracy worthy of Trump + part of the UK government’s wide-ranging 20-year effort to overthrow Venezuela’s government



The gold remains frozen

Oddly, he seems to admit the West was complicit in this selective ‘fiction’ of unequally imposing its made-up ‘rules’ on the rest of the world, yet he deftly avoids personal culpability.

Most importantly, we must ask what precisely is the purpose of his speech?