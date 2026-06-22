It seems to be the usual arc of any imperial propaganda drive that when a conflict winds down, and the stakes are no longer at risk, the principals begin to loosen their hold on the truth evident to us all along.

In this case after the disastrous defeat to Iran, Trump went on a remarkable spree of honesty as pertains the “cards”—or rather, lack thereof—that the US had all along. A suddenly forthright Trump began letting the cat out of the bag on the catastrophic consequences the Iranian blockade had in store for us all.

Here he revealed that the world’s oil reserves would have run out in four weeks, and “bedlam” would have ensued:

In an even more eye-opening clip, Trump admits that the US would have gone into a great depression, invoking his own image as a would-be Herbert Hoover, who himself ill-fatedly presided over the Great Depression of 1929, and whose legacy was thus forever ensconced by it:

It seems clear that our analyses here were correct: Trump knew all along that the US was playing a dangerous game of Chicken with Iran, and all his attempts to outlast his arch-rival were bluffs meant to paint Iran as the one “running out of time” when in reality it was Trump’s own sclerotic regime that was up against the hourglass. Now that the dust has settled, he feels comfortable enough to reveal the stark reality of it all.

Recall that Trump had already been gradually intimating the “unspoken” realities of what it would take to truly cause Iran harm, much less “defeat” the ancient civilization-state. Just a few reports ago we wrote about Trump’s mentioning of Americans lacking the “appetite” for a boots-on-ground-style invasion of Kharg Island. He had left it deliberately vague to insinuate a meaning obvious to most: that Americans would not be able to stomach the sheer casualties guaranteed by such an assault.

We can conclude that Trump is actually much more pragmatically intelligent than he appears. Many had written him off as a dimwit due to all the callous bravado he displayed against Iran, but this appeared to be a stint of calculated scare tactics meant to cow the Iranians. In reality, Trump seemed well aware of the dangers and consequences the whole time, and merely hoped Iran would fold before it got to that point of untenable blowback for the US. In some ways, despite the humiliating nature of the US’s capitulation, we almost have to give Trump credit for having the “maturity”—if you’ll allow such a stretch—of at least accepting reality and its attendant defeat.

But by far the most consequential result of this entire saga has been the giant rift that has blown open between the US and Israeli political leadership.

We’ve all seen how Trump had begun to demonstrate his exasperation with Bibi for the first time, stating openly that he had to curb him from ruthlessly and disproportionately bombing Beirut for the sake of minor drone activity from Hezbollah.

But now JD Vance and the US intelligence community have gone even farther, putting unthinkable daylight between US and its rampaging Mideast “partner”-colony.