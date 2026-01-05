The questions we raised in yesterday’s piece have finally been answered by the Trump administration itself. The main and most important was what exactly is the real situation in Venezuela vis-a-vis US control? Was the Maduro grab an isolated event, with the US not actually in control of anything on the ground and in the Venezuelan government?

The answer came directly from Marco Rubio who openly stated that the situation in Venezuela has not changed at all. Maduro’s capture was just that: the removal of the sitting president, and the new Venezuelan leadership and military are in control of the country with the US merely “hoping” that they will do Trump’s bidding:

BREAKING: U.S Secretary of State Marco Rubio admits that abducting Maduro did not solve anything:



“All of the problems we had with Maduro when Maduro was there. We still have those problems in terms of them needing to be addressed.



We are going to give people an opportunity to address those challenges and those problems. Until they address it, they will continue to face this oil quarantine.



They will continue to face pressure from the United States. We will continue to target drug boats if they try to run towards the United States.



We will continue to seize the the boats that are sanctioned with court orders.



We will continue to do that and potentially other things until the things we need to see addressed are addressed.”

In short, the situation remains as before with the US enforcing an economic blockade over Venezuela—or in other words, waging economic terror on its citizens.

Today Trump likewise openly threatened new Venezuelan acting president Delcy Rodriguez by stating that she will be “next” if she does not quickly hop to the US’s demands:

Interim Venezuelan Prez Rodriguez MIGHT BE NEXT — Trump to The Atlantic



‘If she doesn’t do what’s right, she is going to pay a very big price, probably bigger than Maduro’

Now it becomes clear: Trump’s adventure was little more than a callow vendetta against Maduro himself, with no further constructive plans for the actual management of the country or situation after Maduro’s fall.

This was even underscored today by NYT’s revelation that the final “straw” which made Trump pull the trigger was Maduro’s constant and insufferable “dancing”, which Trump’s fragile ego was greatly chafed by, as he felt that it was Maduro’s way of mocking and defying him.

The second most important remaining question we had pertains to how precisely the removal of Maduro happened, was it a pre-scripted event with Maduro having given himself up? Or was he sold out by those around him?

On one hand, photos continue to emerge that look increasingly suspicious:

You can almost hear Maduro say: “Hey, not too tight on those cuffs, muchacho, this is supposed to be theater, remember?” to which the officer replies, “Don’t worry, they’re plastic anyway.”

But it seems now perhaps we have our true answer as to what happened, at least if you are to believe the Telegraph’s latest:

The article details how Qatar was being used as a ‘bridge’ between Delcy Rodriguez and her powerful circle and Trump as they negotiated Maduro’s ouster behind his back.

According to reports in the Miami Herald, which has strong contacts in Latin America, Ms Rodríguez, who now rules Venezuela with the approval of Mr Trump, had reached out to Washington to present a “more acceptable” alternative to the Maduro regime. Details of the meeting are now fueling suspicions of an inside job to remove Mr Maduro from power and leave a president in power who can manage a transition without dismantling the state completely and causing turmoil and riots.

The article quotes a former Colombian vice president who says it’s certain that Delcy handed Maduro over to the US:

Mr Santos, who was the vice-president of neighbouring Colombia for eight years between 2002 and 2010 and later Colombian ambassador to the US, said “they didn’t remove him, they handed him over. “I’m absolutely certain Delcy Rodríguez handed him over. All the information we have, you start to put it together and say, ‘Oh, this was an operation in which they handed him over.

Today’s new message by Rodriguez appears to affirm the above, that she has been selected to pacify the Venezuelan people as a kind of ‘Maduro-lite’ while slinkily handing the country over to the neoliberal economic hitmen from the West.

Published on her official Instagram account, she wrote:

A message from Venezuela to the world, and to the United States:

Venezuela reaffirms its commitment to peace and peaceful coexistence. Our country aspires to live without external threats, in an environment of respect and international cooperation. We believe that global peace is built by first guaranteeing peace within each nation.

We prioritise moving towards balanced and respectful international relations between the United States and Venezuela, and between Venezuela and other countries in the region, premised on sovereign equality and non-interference. These principles guide our diplomacy with the rest of the world.

We invite the US government to collaborate with us on an agenda of cooperation oriented towards shared development within the framework of international law to strengthen lasting community coexistence.

President Donald Trump, our peoples and our region deserve peace and dialogue, not war. This has always been President Nicolás Maduro’s message, and it is the message of all of Venezuela right now. This is the Venezuela I believe in and have dedicated my life to. I dream of a Venezuela where all good Venezuelans can come together.

Venezuela has the right to peace, development, sovereignty and a future.

Delcy Rodríguez

Acting President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela

Note how similar it sounds to the first addresses of Jolani after he had retaken Syria and immediately pivoted Westward.

Granted, nothing is for absolute certain quite yet, and for all we know, these could be efforts to smear her in the eyes of the Venezuelan people to increase leverage and pressure on her—but it does seem like we’re finally getting a clearer picture of things, and what lies in store.

Now, Trump has threatened the Colombian president with the same action:

PRESIDENT TRUMP JUST NOW:



Trump: "Colombia is run by a sick man, he's not going to be doing it for very long."



Reporter: "So there will be an operation by the US in Colombia?"



Trump: "Sounds good to me."

The Colombian president responded with a challenge, much like Maduro had brazenly done days before his forcible removal:

Colombian President Gustavo Petro openly challenges Donald Trump, saying:



“If you want to jail me, try and see if you can. If you want to put me in an orange uniform, try it. The Colombian people will take to the streets to defend me.”

Drowned in the neocon swamp of his administration, Trump appears to be tilting into psychopathy, as there are now worrying signs the US could be building toward major new escalations against Iran.

Not only have Israeli figures hinted at this, but top OSINT accounts tracking US military movements have seen a wave of C17 transport planes flying over the Atlantic to Europe, then to the Mid East.

Update: Around 10 C-17s landed at RAF Fairford last night most have now moved onto Ramstein in Germany following their drop-offs at Fairford

https://x.com/Saint1Mil/status/2007784309210730916

Most notable however was the alleged transport of the 160th SOAR ‘Night Stalkers’ to Europe—the very same special ops air task force which had just carried out the Maduro raid in Venezuela the night before:

It could just be US posturing to bring assets into the region as psychological pressure and ‘leverage’ over Iran, but there’s strong chance that the current ongoing psyop protests are meant to destabilize the Iranian government to a crucial crux point where the US and Israel could come in and potentially ‘finish the job’. The protests are in their eighth night and are getting increasingly violent, with footage emerging of protestors armed with AK-47s, amidst major violence, explosions, conflagrations, etc.

Drunk with power, it seems Trump has become a rabid mad dog attacking the entire world at the behest of his Israeli masters. But to accelerationists like myself, it’s not an altogether terrible development as it hastens the awakening of the world to the US’s naked imperialism, which can only embolden the Global South and other resistance movements.

As if those threats weren’t enough, today Trump’s admin again reiterated their intent to take Greenland by force, with wife of Trump advisor Stephen Miller, Katie Miller posting this earlier:

It has set off a veritable firestorm of…..deafening silence and murmurs from the decrepit and paralytic EU kleptocrats. The hypocrisy and double standards were on full display and put European figures in the most ‘delicate’ of positions having to craft credible responses to threats against Denmark’s sovereignty, while simultaneously white washing the “democratic” takeover of Venezuela.

Arnaud Bertrand: It’s common sense: don’t applaud the wolf eating your neighbor’s sheep and expect it to spare yours.

But the most instructive display of hypocrisy and double standards goes to Trump himself, who announced that the US needs Greenland not for its natural resources, but for national security reasons—specifically noting that “Russian and Chinese ships” are surrounding the island, which somehow means the US is entitled to take it:

It raises the most natural tu quoque argument:

If the US can simply “help itself” to a sovereign nation’s territory because adversarial powers might be close by, or might even be entrenching themselves there, as in the case of Venezuela, then why shouldn’t Russia be allowed to take Ukraine for the very same reason? Ukraine was being brought under the influence of Russia’s adversaries, teeming with NATO troops, equipment, etc., and the same can be said for Taiwan and China. And in the case of Ukraine and Taiwan, both of these have far stronger ties to Russia and China, being part of their ancestral lands, than either Venezuela or Greenland has to the US.

Clearly, Trump is instructing the entire world as to how the new “international law” realities will function, and many are taking notice.

It’s the law of the jungle now, might is right, and Trump has become a kind of ill-fated Fourth Horseman of the Apocalypse figure, ushering in the new age of chaos just in time for the final arc of the Fourth Turning to transform the world into something unrecognizable.

This is not altogether a bad thing. The old age is dying, and something new is being born; this is a natural process and should be welcomed, albeit with great caution and an emphasis on awareness.

A few last pertinent items.

Fairly apt memes for the occasion—the same old neocon spin cycle as before:

—

World banking system expert Richard Werner writes on what the Venezuelan ops mean for the petrodollar system:

The US coup in Venezuela is also to help the petrodollar system, established by Henry Kissinger's 1974 deal with Saudi Arabia requiring global oil sales in USD, which creates artificial demand for the currency & funds American hegemony - but which has been in its death throes.



Venezuela, with the world's largest oil reserves, challenged the $ by selling oil in yuan, euros, rubles, bypassing the $, & building alternative payment channels with China.



Historical precedents include the overthrow of Saddam Hussein in Iraq for switching to euros, Muammar Gaddafi in Libya for proposing a gold-backed dinar. See my report on the Saudi petro dolla deal at [Substack].



The invasion counters accelerating global de-dollarization led by Russia, China, Iran, and BRICS, as nations shift to non-dollar settlements and alternatives to SWIFT.



But it signals desperation, potentially hastening the petrodollar's decline as the Global South resents US reliance on military force to maintain currency dominance.

—

In a fitting conclusion, several years ago Putin once had an answer to those world leaders who espoused that having no nuclear weapons was a positive in the face of US and NATO hegemony. This is what Kazakhstan’s Tokayev felt smug enough to lecture Putin on, until the Russian boss schooled him with a cold reality check—one that Maduro, Gaddafi, and many others have learned the hard way:

