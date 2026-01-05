Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

User's avatar
Cj Gustafson's avatar
Cj Gustafson
13h

It's so hilarious watching starmer try to wiggle out of answering that question "well since we don't know all the facts of every little detail It's impossible to pass any sort of judgment or have even an opinion on what happened" so fucking stupid lol

Denis's avatar
Denis
13h

The capture of Maduro was more of a theatrical event than real. There was no actual fighting involved. There's crazy talk on social media that the US defeated Venezuela within a day, while Russia still fights after 4 years. Only a primitive simpleton would think this.

Trump's war on drugs against Venezuela is more of an attempt to control Venezuela's oil reserves and dictate the politics of the region. The biggest drug dealers in the US hold high positions and are untouchable.

The US is taking control of its hemisphere as an attempt to retain the USD's supremacy. Any nation that undermines the USD is a target just as it was in Lybia, Iraq, and several other small countries.

