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abcdefg's avatar
abcdefg
7hEdited

I don't see how Trump survives this. He has played a very poor game. My guess is there will be a point soon where the Bab el Mandeb will be closed and the pressure will really ramp up. Plus the longer Iran shows it's a match for the US the more support they will get form China and Russia. Russia is reportedly sending a lot of gear via the Caspian.

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Bash's avatar
Bash
7h

Generally speaking, I've found that whatever Trump says, expect the opposite. When he said he "expected to be bombing Iran", that made me breathe a sigh of relief that the ceasefire was going to be extended

The obvious mutual-blockade dropping should've been done, but wasn't done.

The question now is what breaks first. To date, we have not seen major economic data in the US since the start of the war. March numbers didn't tell much, no time for the effect to hit. Europe has already shown a jump in inflation, faster than i expected. Now we need the US.

Trump sees things we don't; his cabinet has real time access to economic numbers. And to me the evidence is very clear that a recession is on the way, and major inflation is absolutely certain.

The Gulf countries are making the mistake of the ages, a truly epic strategic blunder, by handing over their foreign policy to the US and letting them run wild with it.

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