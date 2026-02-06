Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

Jullianne
2hEdited

Rutte posing in front of a rubble, egging Ukraine on to keep fighting, is the real war crime here.

Jullianne
2h

The weather is currently slowing the front-line action, that, and rotations.

Putin has all the time in the world since the end prize just gets bigger the longer this goes on. If the west goes on pushing this war, the Baltics will go- whatever becomes necessary to protect K and access to the sea.

Odessa, once a negotiating chip has now been taken off the board. The only way western europe can save itself is to do a big new deal with Russia on european security architecture with US involvement, right now. Putin wants security for the RF, not territory for the sake of empire building. But if he ends up with a whole new empire, the Russians (and Chinese) can adjust to that.

