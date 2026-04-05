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Gilgamech's avatar
Gilgamech
11h

Larry Johnson and Scott Ritter say the profile of equipment and tactics matches a planned JSOC assault gone wrong, not a CSAR. Scott Ritter also suggests the target of the JSOC raid was uranium at Isfahan.

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Mike's avatar
Mike
11h

Can’t wait for Mark Wahlberg to star in a propaganda movie about this “heroic rescue”… 🤣

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