Netanyahu has announced plans for the “final” takeover of Gaza, which he’s instead billing as a “liberation” from Hamas:

A timeline refresher—2023 above, present time below:

It’s interesting how, given Netanyahu’s above infographic, Israel’s objectives in Gaza can be superficially compared to the Russian SMO. The difference is, Russia is following international law, whereas Israel is breaking it. It was the UN itself which established the known precedent that a people have the right to self-determination when it came to Serbia being pressured to recognize Kosovo’s independence. But in Donbass or even Gaza, no such right to self-determination and official recognition apparently exists. In Ukraine, Russia is only enforcing the UN’s very own standards on self-determination, while in Gaza, Israel is breaking it.

To further highlight the hypocrisy, listen to JD Vance’s latest statement, wherein he breezily describes taking military control over Gaza as being “up to Israel”—but the same privilege is for some reason not afforded to Russia in taking over Donbass—why is that?

There are mounting issues for Bibi, who seeks as swift an operation as possible to mitigate growing disaster. Echoes of brewing civil war have erupted in Israeli society over growing exhaustion and the issue of Haredi military ‘exceptionalism’:

Orthodox MP warns Israel HEADED TO CIVIL WAR between secular & Haredi Jews over IDF compulsory draft 'You can't go to war with 1.25 million Haredi over their lifestyle I'm telling you, send message to everyone: BE AFRAID' — MK Porush warns from protest tent outside AG office Footage: Yediotnews

This includes large ongoing general protests against the new Gaza occupation plan.

Next is the fact that multiple world leaders have had enough of Bibi. Macron announced France would officially recognize Palestine at the coming September UN summit. Other major countries followed suit, including Australia—also to announce recognition at the same time. Meanwhile, Chancellor Merz took the unprecedented step of ordering the cessation of all weapons transfers to Israel unless Netanyahu calls off the Gaza operation:

Yesterday, news broke that Trump had allegedly “yelled” at Bibi on the phone over the “inconvenience” of being forced to defend Israel’s starvation of Gaza:

Of course, virtually all the political reactions above are performative in nature, while every country secretly does its utmost in supporting Israel’s military machine. These leaders are simply trying to sit in both chairs, appease their growing domestic Muslim crowds while still carrying out their secret pro-Zionist directives.

This has accelerated recently with many other subversive developments taking place. In Lebanon there are renewed threats of ‘civil war’ as the Lebanese government has raised pressure on Hezbollah to disarm. In an interview the Lebanese defense minister apparently admitted to coordinating with Israel in disarming Hezbollah south of the Litani:

Outrage in Lebanon as Defense Minister Michel Menassa 'ADMITS receiving Israeli INSTRUCTIONS' for plan to disarm Hezbollah 'They're the ones responsible for the orders we carry out' Defense Ministry issues statement blasting report as 'malicious distortion to mislead public' Did Al-Jazeera fabricate his interview?

Meanwhile, a cockamamie plan to relocate Lebanese Shiites to Iraq is even being floated, as Israel clamps down on its plans to entirely dominate the surrounding region as total hegemon:

'SCOOP': 'Residential cities READY in Iraq to take in Lebanese Shiites' If Hezbollah refuses to lay down arms Prez of Syriac Union Party Ibrahim Murad reveals plan to displace Lebanon's Shia community Lebanon's Shia are a majority, estimated at close to 2 million Is the country headed to a civil war?

That’s in parallel to a recent uptick in “coincidental” events like Hezbollah ammo sites suddenly going up in flames:

At least 4 Lebanese troops KILLED, 7 injured by ammo blast in south of country — Lebanese media Reports they’d been taking down Hezbollah weapons depot Footage from Lebanese media of ambulances racing to site

US and Israel continue to push toward total hegemony over the Middle East with an unprecedented urgency. On one hand the urgency is derived from known geopolitical factors—i.e. time not being on Israel’s side—but on another, from the momentum of a series of perceived successes, which has caused the US-Israeli hegemon to believe they can put the ‘finishing blow’ on all remaining resistance in the region.

This of course refers to the fall of Syria and newly-perceived upper hand of Azerbaijan over Armenia, which has allowed the US-Israeli hydra to begin maneuvering for a stranglehold. This brought a recently narrowed focus on the Zangezur corridor, where Armenia just signed over a 99-year lease of rights to the US:

The new corridor is glibly being designated the TRIPP, or Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity:

The corridor links mainland Azerbaijan to its Nakhchivan exclave, which is separated by a 32-kilometer (20-mile) stretch of Armenian territory, while maintaining sovereignty of Armenia over the territory. The route will be operated according to Armenian law and the United States will sublease the land to a consortium for infrastructure and management for up to 99 years. It will facilitate trade, energy transit, and regional connectivity, including rail lines, oil/gas pipelines, fiber optic cables, and roadways.

Many hardline figures in Iran naturally reacted with scathing condemnation, as the deal clearly implies the positioning of US assets directly on Iran’s northern border:

IRGC: Aliyev and Pashinyan’s “Zangezur Gamble” Worse Than Zelensky’s Mistake Iran’s Revolutionary Guard political deputy General Yadollah Javani warned Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev that their decision to involve the US and NATO in the Caucasus is “an even greater mistake than Zelensky’s.” Javani said that had the two leaders considered the consequences, they would not have fallen for “the gamble of the risk-taking player Trump.” He compared their move to Zelensky’s miscalculation that provoked Russia—only this time, the fallout could be far worse. Zelensky’s blunder, Javani noted, brought Ukraine into direct conflict with Russia. But Aliyev and Pashinyan’s White House deal—granting the US a 99-year exclusive lease for the Zangezur corridor—has united multiple powers against them. “This destructive act,” Javani warned, “will not be ignored by Iran, Russia, or India.”

Keep in mind, Iran has already notably been attacked by Israel using Azerbaijani corridors in the last series of exchanges, with attack flight paths charted here:

As such it’s clear the deal opens up another potential avenue to box Iran in from the north, which obviously stands to be a highly destabilizing development as Iran will be forced to react.

That being said, many have expressed justifiable doubts about the extent of Trump’s deal. It can be directly compared to Trump’s superficial “milestone” for the development of Ukrainian land, which everyone knows was nothing more than a political performance and has no real chance of bearing fruit.

Similarly here, the deal puts points on Trump’s scoreboard but leaves huge questions as to how much it can actually tangibly accomplish: some have rightfully called into question the US’ ability to even construct railways back home, let alone build out such ambitious freight lines into a new ‘Silk Road’-esque corridor in distant Eurasia—a feat that requires a major suspension of disbelief; the US is no China.

Either way, the ‘economic’ angle of Trump’s ‘Prosperity’ route deviously conceals the real geopolitical motives, which—as is always the case in Trump’s administration—are tied to benefiting Israel first and foremost. The US’ involvement on Iran’s border can only be designed to put new pressures on Iran, while facilitating the long-term Zionist plan to dismember or destroy Israel’s arch nemesis once and for all.

The only problem is: any gain for Azerbaijan is a gain for Turkey, and a gain for Turkey is a loss for Israel—thus works the immutable balance of powers of the region’s zero-sum game. Also, the action has potential to create the unintended consequence of further strategically uniting Iran and Russia over the unwelcome breach in this shared critical region of theirs. Recall the infamous 2019 Rand report on destabilizing Russia:

To come back around, Israel’s new Gaza operation is meant as a “final solution”, as literally outlined by Israeli officials:

Note the above: Palestinians are to be processed into “central camps” with anyone remaining in the city—i.e. those who refuse to be forcibly ethnically cleansed—to be designated as “Hamas militants” and appropriately destroyed. This IDF “final plan” is meant to bring Gaza under total Israeli control but with increasing mass casualty incidents for the IDF of late, it remains to be seen how successful this latest bumbling foray can possibly be.

We can only expect more of the same failure, with Netanyahu again forced to drum up an Iranian threat to extricate himself from another self-made disaster in a few months’ time. The only question will be: will Trump—reportedly experiencing declining popularity for the fist time, owing to his diehard Zionism—support the inevitable future escalation train against Iran? Or has he finally had enough, and will find the backbone to stand up to his boss once and for all?

Latest polls continue to show a strong Democrat surge for the 2026 midterms as people lose hope in the incorrigibly corrupted AIPAC-owned Republicans:

As a last related note, here’s eminent economist Richard D. Wolff being very direct about what comes next:

"The American empire is over," Richard D. Wolff, U.S. professor of international affairs, tells Al Jazeera. Already the biggest economic power on the planet is not the US and its allies, but China and the BRICS. But no U.S. politician dares to tell the people: "It's over."

