Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Victor's avatar
Victor
9hEdited

!

BTW, happy International Woman's Day to all you women out there! You make our lives bearable and full of beauty! And your patience with us is immeasurable. You bring life and nurture into the world.

How could we do without you?

Reply
Share
30 replies
Tedder130's avatar
Tedder130
9h

I wonder about two matters:

1) Do these people actually hear themselves? We should run a poll about who lies more, Kyiv, Tel Aviv, or Washington.

2) What is the chance that when USS Gerald Ford transits the Red Sea, Ansar Allah might give her a nice welcome?

Reply
Share
4 replies
485 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Simplicius76 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture