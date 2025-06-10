Israel reportedly continues to edge closer toward unilateral Iranian strikes despite all ostensible efforts by the US to pump the brakes on the clash which could spiral out of control.

Preparations for an Israeli strike against Iran’s nuclear facilities are said to be nearing completion, with the final steps, including the transfer of munitions and operational planning, currently ongoing, according to Channel 12.

Both sides are holding their cards close to their chest, signaling at times contradictory information. For instance, Iran has long held that its fatwa against nuclear weapons prevents any possibility of their construction, yet new reports continue to hint the opposite. For instance, former head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization who has been linked to the Iranian nuclear program states in a recent interview:

“We reached the capability to build nuclear weapons 15-20 years ago.” Fereydoon Abbasi, former head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization: – We have not yet received the orders to produce nuclear weapons. If they tell me to build it, I will do it. – If Israel or the United States bomb our nuclear production sites, it won't affect our timetable to get a bomb. – These days it is possible to create tactical nuclear weapons that do not fall under the category of WMDs, we can use them to destroy an Israeli military base for example. PS: The above point implies that tactical nukes may not be included in Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei's ban on WMDs.

Listen very carefully to what he says: not only that Iran can swiftly build nukes if ordered to do so, but that any strike by the West on its facilities would have no effect because Iran has dispersed them, as well as hidden critical segments deep underground.

Some may be skeptical of this, but would be interested in Rafael Grossi’s statements in the latest FT piece:

Worse, Iran’s nuclear capabilities could not be destroyed with a single surgical strike. “The most sensitive things are half a mile underground — I have been there many times,” he says. “To get there you take a spiral tunnel down, down, down.”

Charles Lister confirmed in a tweet several weeks ago that the US no longer even has the capability to take out Iran’s sites:

When both sides are in agreement on the same notion, it can hardly be called propaganda or misdirection; it clearly points to Fereydoon Abbasi’s statements from the earlier video being accurate.

One analyst states: