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Comrade Napoleon's avatar
Comrade Napoleon
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☆...because Iranian leaders are tired of playing the militarily passive-reactive role.

Agreed. The Persians do have the proven capability to strike hard and accurately. It's way past time for them to completely obliterate the zionist filth.

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Saint Jimmy's avatar
Saint Jimmy
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Happy fourthowitz of Jew-lie

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