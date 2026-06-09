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Simplicius
10h

What is this new "reply hidden" feature?

Substack is now doing AI auto-moderation of "banned keywords" ?

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Ismaele
10h

There are many points that need to be addressed in this article.

First of all, let's start with your surprise of Iran's escalation dominance. Anyone who has been following carefully the events of last few days and weeks, as well as listening/reading what Iranian officials were saying, would have expected Iran to respond to the Israeli bombing of Beirut. In fact, I do not understand the meaning of "non-retaliatory strike", when Iran had highlighted the "unity of fronts" and made it clear that a strike on Beirut would have triggered a response.

I am even amazed that Trita Parsi was surprised, but probably he has been living in the West and imbued in Western propaganda for far too long.

Have a look at my regular updates from the Middle East to read Iran's policy and also find out more about Iranian response to every single US violation of the ceasefire: https://geopolitiq.substack.com

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