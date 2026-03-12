Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

Bash
7h

The oiler running aground was from 2024. Fyi

Also, the Strait issue is being oversimplified

You have the following:

- vessels inside the gulf, laden, and trying to get out

- vessels outside the gulf, full of economically critical containers, trying to get in, diverting to oman and Indian ocean ports for now

- new vessel bookings ARE ZERO. No new boats have set destination for inside the Gulf since the start of the blockade

- the Gulf economies are container economies. Air cargo is fine food fresh food and medicine, but the actual economies, including oil and gas, rely heavily on shipped material. In a matter of 2 or 3 weeks, production operations will start winding down.

These countries are not configured for seige warfare. The only thing they are basic in is hydrocarbons, everything else needs to be brought in.

If the Hormuz isnt opened very soon, we are going to face a global economic catastrophe. Again, its 20% of global oil, 20% of global LNG, a major share of Asian LPG, global aluminum, urea, sulfur, and so on.

Trump can rot in the dustbin of history. What a retarded war

Ahenobarbus
7h

"But first, let’s back up a little bit and acknowledge that the IRGC appears to have went fully “to the mattresses” in this war. They are no longer playing games, and no longer willing to compromise. They have won the momentum and military, political, and propaganda initiative and are now pushing their advantage."

This makes me so happy. Long live the IRGC! In their struggle with the perverted Zio Imperialists, they have become the army of humanity. The only sword to really strike the Israeli genocide regime yet.

