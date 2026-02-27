Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
abcdefg's avatar
abcdefg
16h

"This administration has truly become an insult to our intelligence."

I can't remember too many examples where they weren't an insult to our intelligence.

Reply
Share
19 replies
Bill Jarett's avatar
Bill Jarett
16h

Problem is Israel doesn't care about the consequences to the USA and is in the driver's seat.

Reply
Share
14 replies
517 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Simplicius76 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture