The heavyweights of Europe, those same countries who presume to dictate to the rest of the world, are spiraling into deepening economic crisis. All the while they pretend that everything is fine, ignoring their domestic unraveling in favor of globalist mandates.

I’ve said before that the mark of the modern globalist regime is total focus on foreign policy agenda, exclusively, with domestic agendas left to the liberal bureaucratic order, which operates in a kind of autonomous mode, as an illiberal one-tracked machine, fulfilling a set of preset blueprints to the total disregard of society.

According to the official ONS (Office of National Statistics) the UK has the highest level of debt since the early 1960s. One new report writes:

UK now has the highest level of debt since the early 1960s. •The last time UK had 3 continuous years of debt above 90% of GDP was when Macmillan was PM. But Britain's debt isn't only an economic risk but a danger to democracy.

Crime of all types is through the roof:

The number of shoplifting incidents in the UK has reached an unprecedented level: in the 12 months ending March 31, a staggering 530,643 cases were recorded in England and Wales. According to data presented to Parliament and published by The Times, this is a record number in history.

In France, the prime minister has called for snap elections due to the “national emergency” of soaring debt-to-GDP:

Francois Bayrou, France’s PM, has called a snap election for 8 September, declaring France’s soaring debt-to-GDP ratio (114%) a national emergency. Paris is now spending more on servicing debt than on many public programmes, a warning sign for Europe’s second-largest economy. 👉 This is the third Prime Minister in a year. The move piles pressure on Macron’s presidency, risks rattling markets, and could deepen uncertainty just as France struggles with high borrowing costs and weak growth.

As a multitude of polycrises grip European countries, the leaders continue blindly funding Ukraine to the tune of billions:

In NATO European countries, after allocating 50 billion euros to Ukraine, there is a budget crisis. In France, the government’s departure and IMF assistance are expected. Trading on the French stock market on Tuesday, August 26, opened with a sharp decline amid traders' assessment of the risks that the country's government will not receive parliamentary support next month in a vote of confidence. The French CAC 40 index on Tuesday, August 26, fell to a minimum of 2.24%, to 7668 points after the three main opposition parties in the country announced that they would not support the government in the confidence vote. At the initiative of Prime Minister François Bayrou, the vote is scheduled for September 8 in connection with the government's budget plans. According to the French Prime Minister, to reduce the country's budget deficit, which amounted to 5.8% of GDP in 2024, it is necessary to cut the budget by about €44 billion. His proposals include freezing the indexation of social security and pension expenditures, as well as tax rates at the 2025 level. Similar problems exist in the United Kingdom, where IMF assistance has also been discussed.

In Germany, Merz recently made headlines with his urgent admission that the “welfare state is no longer sustainable” just as Germany’s own spending soared past the record of €47bn set last year.

Experts now believe Germany is in a recession, particularly after both 2023 and 2024 saw negative GDP growth for the first time since the early 2000s.

Germany’s economy shrank by 0.2 per cent last year following a 0.3 per cent dip in 2023 – the first time since the early 2000s the economy has retreated two years in a row.

The German economy again contracted -0.3% in the last quarter (Q2 of 2025), after a feeble 0.3% growth in Q1:

Now Merz admits fixing the economy has proven far more difficult than he imagined—calling the situation not just a period of economic weakness, but an outright national crisis:

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said tackling the country’s economic challenges is proving to be a far greater undertaking than he initially anticipated. “I say this also self-critically — this task is bigger than one or the other may have imagined a year ago,” Merz said in a speech in the northern German town of Osnabrueck on Saturday. “We’re not just in a period of economic weakness, we are in a structural crisis of our economy.”

Everywhere you look European countries—and Europe-adjacent ones like Canada—are facing record-breaking slumps and economic woes; latest from today:

CANADA ECONOMY SHRINKS 1.6% ANNUALIZED IN 2Q, MISSES -0.7% EST.

Virtually all of the issues are self-administered by the disastrous rotating figureheads of these countries. An ever dwindling revolving door of the same one-note-script-waving empty-suits are recycled through the system each year. If you can believe it, latest reports even have Chancellor Merz allegedly considering the nomination of Ursula von der Leyen for president of Germany:

More than ever the issue of migrants has been at the forefront of the current political zeitgeist, precisely because migrants are at the root of both the cause and effect of the disastrous globalist experiment which has torn Western societies and economies asunder. By that I mean, they’re both destroying Western societies and are also a byproduct and consequence of the West’s own failed imperial vampirism—or should that be vampiric imperialism?