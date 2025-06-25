Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

Morgthorak the Undead
13h

If the Iranians are smart, they will take advantage of the military partnership offered by Putin and the Russians. Iran's AD needs big improvements and Russia can help them massively. Iran took too long to respond to Russia's offer and it hurt them in this conflict.

There will, of course, be another war at some point. Or this one will reignite. Either way, Iran needs to be ready and it needs to improve its AD as well as its offensive capabilities.

Iran also needs to get nukes. There is no other option for them or they will be attacked by the US at some point. The US has NOT given up on regime change, what is happening now is a respite because the Israelis were in deep trouble, and the US cannot currently even sufficiently build enough gear for itself, never mind Israel as well as Ukraine.

Look no further than Kim in North Korea. He was smart, and he knew that he needed nukes or he risked the same fate as Gaddafi and Saddam. Now, nobody is stupid enough to screw with North Korea. Compare that to Iran, which also stupidly tried to meet the West halfway and got attacked for it as a reward. Now the Iranians know that the game is rigged, and nothing they do will please the West or placate Israel. Only a complete regime change would do that, and that would be the end of the Islamic Republic.

So nukes are now on the table for Iran, and for any other country that doesn't want to be attacked by the US.

frankly
13hEdited

A ceasefire, the little kids in Gaza can only dream of such a thing.

