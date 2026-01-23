The Davos conference taking place in Switzerland has brought all the world’s top geopolitical tinder boxes to the center stage. The most notable has been Trump’s ongoing Greenland saga, which is apparently ending in the selfsame style as most of Trump’s previous loudly heroic campaigns—all sound and fury, signifying pitifully little.

Trump wanted all of Greenland, and the latest reports indicate what he will get are “small pockets” of land to erect a few more US assets, little different to the US’s ‘leasehold’ of Guantanamo or UK’s land rights in Cyprus, etc.

NYT reports that the announcement followed a NATO meeting on Wednesday "where top military officers from the alliance’s member states discussed a compromise in which Denmark would give the United States sovereignty over small pockets of Greenlandic land where the United States could build military bases."

Ah, the now-familiar hallmarks of a Trump deal.

Trump, of course, is set to sell this major vision downgrade as a ‘monumental victory’, as per his usual aggrandizing tactic, despite his being forced to TACO-out on the European tariff threat he had made.

It could still be considered a victory for the US, perhaps: one could argue anything gained is better than nothing. But one must always analyze what was lost in exchange.

In this case, Trump did major damage to alliances and economic ties, causing Europe and Canada—by way of Mark Carney and Macron—to announce reorientations toward China. That said, it’s still possible for the whole megillah to turn out favorably in the long term, particularly because it helps rupture NATO and the EU, which ultimately works in everyone’s favor, including the US’s. The more the transatlantic mafia and ‘deep state’ can be hobbled and undermined, the weaker the American deep state becomes, which sources much of its power, funding, and influence from the European arm of the cabal.

Some believe that this is in line with Trump’s usual strategy, outlined in his “seminal” work, The Art of the Deal, wherein he explains his negotiating tactic as always demanding far more upfront in order to frazzle the opponent before leading them to make a still-favorable concession.

But in this case, who can honestly believe that Trump didn’t want all of Greenland? It was clear as day this was meant to be his magnum opus, the final triumphant feat worthy of plastering his visage onto Mount Rushmore next to those other losers who never ended nine wars or vanquished all America’s enemies while doubling the country’s land mass. Only a series of fake polls can possibly dim the blinding sheen of such unparalleled greatness.

The other “interesting” takeaway was that Trump created his grand ‘Board of Peace’, which he has implied would be a spiritual successor to the UN, and which he himself is trying to fashion as a new body to supersede the UN entirely. The “interesting” aspect is he’s appointed himself as ‘lifetime’ chairman of this board, which would effectively make him the de facto “leader of the world” for the remainder of his life:

Putin epically trolled the US by deflecting his invitation to this unprecedented ‘board’ with the suggestion that Russia’s one billion dollar entry fee could be paid by the Russian assets ‘frozen’ in the West.

The lazily AI-made logo for this ‘board’ drew puzzlement and ridicule:

It’s no wonder no one is exactly taking it seriously.

The illustrious Board of Peace’s first major announcement was the Jared Kushner helmed Gaza Riviera project, unveiled by Kushner himself at the Board of Peace inaugural address:

Well if that isn’t icky.

If the past two days didn’t produce enough gags and face-palm moments for your liking, even with Greenland under the barrel of a gun, the global elites and their minions continued parroting the risible Russian threat. Denmark’s arctic commander explained it’s Russia that is set to seize Greenland this year:

“Russia could seize Greenland as early as this year” — Denmark’s Arctic commander says he sees Russia as more of a threat than the US. Andersen also dismisses suggestions of conflict between NATO allies Ahaha … Putin ofcourse is to blame.

While Trump casually remarked that the European troops sent to Greenland this past week were actually going there to defend against Russia…

Tragedy or farce?

Now Witkoff and gang are again in Moscow to convene with Putin on the eve of an announcement that Russia will hold the first ‘tripartite’ meeting between itself, the US, and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi on Friday. Things are going quickly because it seems Ukraine’s condition has reached stage four ahead of schedule, and the imperial lackeys are intent on staving off a major humiliation. Now word is that Zelensky is again offering Russia a desperate energy ceasefire: he will cease hitting Russian oil tankers if Russia shows mercy to the terminally exhausted Ukrainian power grid.

Western experts are now in agreement that once winter ends, Ukraine’s territorial collapse will accelerate, and things will only keep getting worse:

It is therefore paramount for Trump’s team to squirrel this conflict away before the rip-roaring midterm season gets off to the races. But as always: with Ukraine’s infrastructure on the precipice, and European countries promising the injection of NATO troops the second the cannons fall silent, what possible incentive does Russia have?

In the end, Trump’s bull-in-china-shop antics appear at times strategically planned, with the intention being the destruction of all the old global orders, which include NATO, the UN, and the nebulous “international law” hornswoggle. It’s in this spirit Trump implicitly endorsed this message yesterday:

That said, Trump shares so many helter-skelter and contradictory messages that his periodic 5D ‘insights’ can just as easily be explained by the ‘broken clock’ maxim.

As a last point of amusement, apparently in Ukraine’s Davos booth a comical scare-mongering video was displayed depicting Russian Geran drones attacking the Davos event itself:

Talk about desperation.

Zelensky made another interesting statement yesterday regarding the recent Russian strikes that targeted Kiev and other areas on January 20th. He revealed that attempting to repel this attack has cost Ukraine 80 million euros just in air defense missiles alone—a staggering sum that puts things into perspective:

Quote: “For example, today’s Russian attack cost us around €80 million – and that’s only the cost of the missiles. Just imagine the price of those missiles. And every day we do all we can – and I personally do all I can – to ensure we receive the missiles we need and proper protection for our people.”

Remember a Patriot Pac-3 missile is said to cost upwards of $4 million for a single one. Oh wait, that’s the domestic price—export costs are a mind-boggling $10M, and those were 2018 figures:

Ukraine was firing them off like chiclets two nights ago, to no avail as the Kiev thermal plants were still lit up like Christmas trees by unbothered Iskanders. Just ten such attacks equates to a billion big ones, and reports indicate Russia is already preparing the next wave. Such expenditures are simply unsustainable for Ukraine—and the West.

—

A few last ‘moments’ from Davos:

Belgian PM Bart de Wever says the quiet part out loud about European vassalage:

—

Chums Musk and BlackRock Larry guffaw at America’s ongoing neo-imperialist plunder of the world:

Together they control nearly $20 trillion; a big piece of the pie indeed.

