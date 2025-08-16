Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Morrigan Johnson's avatar
Morrigan Johnson
7h

The presence of dialogue is better than the total obstruction of dialogue

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
Kennewick Man's avatar
Kennewick Man
7h

‘Trump Says There Is ‘No Deal’ on Ukraine After Summit With Putin’.

https://www.nytimes.com/live/2025/08/15/world/trump-putin-meeting-alaska

Lavrov stepped off the plane with an CCCR marked sweatshirt (Russian for USSR) a fair warning on things to come. Especially after a flight menu of ‘chicken kyiv cutlets’ on the plane.

The 8/15/25 ‘productive’ meeting was interrupted after three hours with predictable zero results between Trump and Putin. Trump kept repeating in the days before that Zelensky gave him no authorization to deal with critical issues concerning territorial agreements. In addition Trump was representing a surrealistic US position, likely forced by the Deep State: A demand for ceasefire from Russia the nation that is generally viewed by experts as the winning party in the war. This narrative clearly wants to subjugate Russia to the US/NATO/Ukraine parties, the loser coalition, a clear sign that they are out of sync with reality. The difference is unbridgeable and this is why they walked away without any results. In the next few days Trump’s threats will fly in the air like so many pieces of virus infected bird doo-doo. On the other hand the reality is becoming darker and darker for the US/NATO/Ukraine party. After India, China, North Korea, Iran and BRICS openly sided with Russia, Indonesia with 300 million people and major fossil fuel needs is coming around to the Russian side. The clock of global geopolitics is turning and Trump is standing, doing nothing to stop the process. This slow tectonic shift is going back and was predicted by political scientists all the way to 1991. In the following decade the Russian Federation could have been bought for pennies on the dollar to join the West, they were actually begging to be incorporated. In the following decades seven US administrations systematically blocked Russia to join and there were two Trump administrations in this act. In the last two decades commie Merkel and a bunch of undesirables from Europe together with the US declared Russia as public enemy No.1 and now the results are here.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies
276 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Simplicius76
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture