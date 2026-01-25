Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
abcdefg's avatar
abcdefg
28mEdited

Lots happening, Simplicius. Thanks for the update. I'd say the Russians often wait for substations and generation assets to be repaired before targeting again. Perhaps what's happening now is the Ukrainians and Europeans have exhausted their replacement equipment so Russia has decided to finish off the grid. Knowing how delicate AC grids are I'm amazed the Ukrainians have kept things going as well as they have. I guess the Soviets built a lot of redundancy into their infrastructure.

Reply
Share
Jonas's avatar
Jonas
6m

The 750 kV substation in the last picture seems primed for 1 or 2 Oreshniks. Each carrying 36 war heads grouped into 6 clusters per missile. Or perhaps those are saved for bigger and better things, time will tell.

Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Simplicius76 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture