Die Welt and other outlets broke a story about Chancellor Merz drawing up plans to isolate German states where AfD may win a majority in the future, so that Germany can retain its role as key central NATO transport hub in the war against Russia being stirred by European elites:

From the Telegraph piece above:

Friedrich Merz is drawing up secret plans to prevent German pro-Kremlin “traitor states” from obstructing Nato’s plans to defend against a Russian invasion. German officials fear the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party could frustrate the movement of allied forces through two eastern states it is expected to win in September elections.

European ‘democracy’ has deteriorated to such an extent that nations now routinely wage wars of sabotage against themselves, in order to preserve the globalist system of control their leaders are beholden to.

The precise fear about the AfD’s looming rise spelled out:

If the hard-Right party wins an absolute majority in Saxony‑Anhalt or Mecklenburg‑Vorpommern, it will be able to form a state government with control over internal security, policing and other powers. It could slow troop and equipment movements through bureaucratic obstructionism over permits and permissions, delay the deployment of state-level police resources, and refuse to give the military priority on local roads.

They predictably frame it as a “plan by Putin” to utilize his stooges in friendly European political parties in order to hamper responses to the big Russian attack the elites are using as a fig leaf for their own war-of-aggression preparations.

Just like how the EU began studying ways to break its own “democratic” charter and allow initiatives to pass without the required unanimity all to bypass the intransigent positions of states like Hungary, now individual EU states themselves are figuring out ways to “bend” democratic processes to shackle and squelch their own individual federal regions. Of course, this is elementary at this point compared to the course of outright banning the AfD as Germany has been trying to do under “extremism” laws, but it is nevertheless a dark glimpse into the increasingly totalitarian nature of the EU.

The article cites German figures as lamenting the fact that “countermeasures against rebel state governments” were being complicated by “constitutional laws governing state independence.” Again we see that pesky constitution acting as quite an inconvenience against the ambitions of the Eurocrats and their toadies.

Now they’re wracking their brains over how to “circumvent” their own federal state, but “legally”:

Somehow the word “circumvent” has the flavor of being in natural opposition to the idea of legality when it comes to such things—but I’m no constitutional scholar. That’s not to mention the admitted secrecy of the entire operation:

What’s a little old fashioned skullduggery against your own constituency?

Well, at least with “circumvent” they’re using a neutral enough euphemism; it could be worse, they could be calling it what it really is: subversion or sabotage of their own federally mandated and independent state.

Tobias Krull, the deputy chairman of the state parliament’s interior committee, said: “There are considerations about what could be done to bypass the state government in the event of an AfD single-party government.” He said Germany’s response to a Russian military threat could not depend on a single state so it was necessary to “create mechanisms that would make it possible to overrule individual states or to take the necessary measures”.

Of course, what really terrifies them is the AfD’s general rise to power and its promise to re-establish good relations with Russia.

Just weeks out from the important state elections, the corresponding Die Welt piece gloomily tracks the rise of AfD:

The AfD stands at 41 percent With just a few weeks to go before the state election in Saxony-Anhalt, Krull’s CDU finds itself in direct competition with the AfD, which is classified as a far-right party in that state. In the latest INSA poll for “Focus Online,” the AfD stands at 41 percent, while the CDU stands at 24 percent. Should it win an absolute majority of seats, it could form a state government on its own for the first time. This would place, among other things, the state’s Ministry of the Interior, the state police, the state Office for the Protection of the Constitution, and large parts of the state administration under its control.

As stated above, the AfD threatens to form a state government for the first time, which would give the AfD sole control over all the public institutions therein. And since many layers of civilian contracts are critical to the facilitation of German brigades through the various states in the event of some “crisis”, the authorities believe AfD will have the power to block such plans. And given that Germany is considered the main and most important hub for all NATO transit toward the mythical “eastern flank”, this means AfD will have power alone to entirely hamstring the alliance’s hostile plans.

This comes at a particularly relevant time as Europe’s involvement in provoking Russia is being increasingly highlighted. Making the rounds earlier was FT’s story about how the great ‘success’ of Ukraine’s deep strike campaign against Russia came by way of US’s involvement in helping Ukraine chart flight paths for its missiles through Russian air defense gaps.

The article had a peculiar quote which additionally ascribed Ukraine’s recent drone success to a mysterious “technological breakthrough” which allows Ukraine to increase mass production of these long-range drones:

“Ukraine has had a technological breakthrough, which allowed them to produce more long-range drones and increase overall mass production,” said Stefan Meister, the head of the Eurasia programme at the German Council on Foreign Relations.

This is quite interesting given the recent exposé from NYT about the “secret German factory” that is supplying Ukraine’s new long-range drone models:

Situated in a serene, suburban industrial complex, the factory operates under watertight security. DealBook agreed not to disclose its location, and other tenants in the complex are kept unaware of its existence. Helsing’s name appears nowhere: The company fears the factory could be a prime target for sabotage or attack, given that thousands of the drones assembled here have been deployed against Russian forces in Ukraine.

How many such “secret factories” spread throughout Europe are really responsible for Ukraine’s newfound long-range drone ‘renaissance’?

The initiatives have not slowed:

From the above:

Ukraine just secured a German promise to bankroll production of one of its most closely guarded new weapons, a jet-powered strike drone capable of hitting targets deep inside Russian territory, in a deal signed on the sidelines of the NATO Summit in Ankara, Türkiye. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha announced the agreement on X, confirming that Germany will finance manufacturing of the BARS drone system during the deal’s first phase, with every unit produced going directly to Ukraine’s own armed forces rather than Germany’s.

This is all part and parcel to the known process of the relocation of Ukraine’s entire strategic “rear” into Europe, wherein it cannot be touched by Russian strikes—at least not directly.

Why it remains unbelievable that Ukraine alone is responsible for the renaissance of mass production is because, while Ukraine itself does have plenty of drone manufacturing workshops and foreign enterprises within its borders, Russia regularly wipes them away during routine strikes.

Just yesterday another such American enterprise was reportedly erased from existence via Iskander. Note that the company specifically produced deep-strike drones such as the AQ-100 Bayonet and AQ-400 Scythe:

The Scythe in particular is said to have a 750km range.

From the above:

A drone factory in Kyiv destroyed by a Russian ballistic missile on Friday was owned by a US corporation registered in Delaware, in what appears to be the first time Moscow has targeted a US company in the conflict. Terminal Autonomy makes precision “deep-strike” drones with guidance systems that are resistant to Russian jamming signals, according to a person familiar with the company.

Manufacturing small FPVs in vastly distributed small workshops is a reality in Ukraine, but the drones utilized for true deep strikes are much larger and require larger warehouse spaces, which limits their ability to be indefinitely concealed.

As such, we can see the connecting sinews between Europe’s gradual re-appropriation of Ukraine’s entire defense industry and the slow-march to war against Russia that European elites are desperately trying to orchestrate.

Germany in particular has taken the lead in co-opting Ukraine’s rear because it provides them with an unexpected benefit: manufacturing jobs. The earlier NYT piece admits that most of the workers at the German Helsing factory building drones for Ukraine are all lay-offs from collapsing German auto production lines:

The 100 or so factory workers, many of whom were recently laid off by flagging German carmakers, undergo extensive security vetting and sign nondisclosure agreements. Painted on one wall is a motivational slogan reading, “protecting our democracies.”

In a sizzling bit of irony, the German workers building drones to provoke Russia into war toil beneath dystopic signs that read “protecting our democracies”—you know, the same “democracy” the German government is actively scheming to pervert by illegally sabotaging the AfD from exercising its “democratically” enshrined public mandate.

But not to worry, there will be plenty lost manufacturing jobs regained once WWIII kicks off. For their sake, let’s just hope the “secret drone factories” have added Iskander insurance to their policies.

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