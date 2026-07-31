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Ismaele's avatar
Ismaele
20h

Next slogan to be painted on the walls of German (and other European) factories will be the Orwellian:

"War is Peace,

Freedom is Slavery,

Ignorance is Strength".

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strasser's avatar
strasser
19h

This is a ridiculous attempt by the zionist Springer-Media to boost the AfD even more. There is absolutely ZERO danger that the AfD would enact anti-Nato or anti-War policies. The party is completely owned by and a slave to the transatlantic, zionist, techno-fascist cabal that brought Trump into office and which has the genocidal, racist, dystopian surveillance-state of Israel as its model.

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