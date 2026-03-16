Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

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Kennewick Man's avatar
Kennewick Man
1hEdited

And the funny thing is nobody sends ships to save Trumpy... Not even France. The Gulf States likely figured out that Iran is holding the ‘dead man’s switch’ and that is 400 or so desalination plants and giant oil processing plants all around the Gulf. That happens to be called the ‘Persian Gulf’ and there is no accident there. If Iran disassembles the water and oil plants life will become pointless and short for the Arab States. No amount of gold can buy enough water that will be delivered fast enough to save their miserable lives. An unhappy ending for all.

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abcdefg's avatar
abcdefg
1hEdited

First, it's been a long time coming. And it appears the new Khamenei, unlike his father, may persue nuclear weapons. Trump is freaking out.

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