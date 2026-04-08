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Roslyn Ross's avatar
Roslyn Ross
6h

The Straits were not closed, except to US and its ally aggressors and it is still closed to them. And the US has betrayed every deal and shitrael has never honoured a ceasefire in its existence so why would anyone believe anything Frump says?

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Mikey Johnson's avatar
Mikey Johnson
6hEdited

The ceasefire will be derailed by the usual suspects in Tel Aviv.

Interesting though, to see the War of Perception evolve as much as the real War.

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