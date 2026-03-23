Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

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Elena's avatar
Elena
2h

As I gather, we're no longer "waiting." Israel seems to be bombing Iranian infrastructure right now. If Iran keeps its promise, as I believe it will, the shape of west Asia is about to change forever. I'd put the odds of one of the devils resorting to nuclear weapons at well above 50/50. Maybe more like 90/10. Perhaps it will mean the end of Israel, so there will at least be that bright spot.

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charles leone's avatar
charles leone
2h

Iranians are a spiritual people.

They do not fear death.

Westerners are materialistic, anti-christian atheists who worship money and live in constant fear of death.

Iranians know Trumps latest doomsday threat can bring down the entire US$ casino financial system in days or weeks. IRAN, China, Russia and the BRICs have prepared for it.

Trump will be the Biggest Loser.

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