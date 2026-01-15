Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

SmallStepForMan
5h

It's interesting how some information is memory holed and forgotten. The 90B EUR loan was primarily organised in order to pay back 40B EUR loan installment due by Ukr to European institutions, which is due in Q1 2026. So from the planned 90B, only 50B should have been available for actual new investments, while the initial 40B used to pay back previous loan obligations.

In both situations, both EU and US loans are consumed by EU/US arms manufacturers, with Ukr only getting a small percentage in actual cash. Which the people of UKR must pay back for the next 100 years. The government of Ukr unwilling to diplomatically settle the dispute with their neighbours will cost Ukr their future. They have lost millions of people through emigration, millions on the battlefield, their industrial capacity is being destroyed, their most productive area is taken away, the remaining rump Ukraine will be without people, without industry, riddled with insane debt. Just how corrupt / immoral are the Ukr leadership, and how morally bankrupt are western politicians that oversee the entire fiasco. Their corruption is driving the economy of US/EU to the toilet. A few individuals will enrich themselves, while the plebs and middle class will be destroyed.

Global disaster.

abcdefg
5h

"Western leaders have at this point chosen to completely ignore domestic problems"

It isn't a choice, Simplicius, it's policy: Neoliberalism. The problems are the result of decisions implemented over many decades. Initially they relied on pillaging the developing countries. Then they pillaged the former Soviet republics. After that they started on their own citizenry. Now they pillaged each other in a Hunger Games finale.

210 more comments...

