Eurocrats are scrambling for a perceptually ‘sensible’ policy, as their Ukrainian project continues to crumble before their eyes.

The latest information suggests that the much-vaunted €90B “loan” that was the highlight and ‘triumph’ of von der Leyen’s rotten caucus last month—and which itself was actually a miserable downgrade from the now-memory-holed far-larger requested amount—has become another abject lesson in theatrical deception.

Major outlets now report that the so called “loan” will only provide Ukraine ~€30B, while the remaining €60B goes directly to European “arms manufacturers”.

And from Bloomberg:

As one TG summary writes:

THE EUROPEAN UNION DECEIVED UKRAINE: Out of the promised 90 billion euros, the EU will allocate only 30 to Kyiv (15 per year), and 60 will be kept in the EU for the needs of European defense industry enterprises. Earlier, Kyiv was promised a loan of 90 billion euros in direct credits (45 per year), and the money for weapons was supposed to be provided separately from other sources. Everyone in Ukraine wants to profit, and no one except Russia cares about its prosperity, not even its own leadership. Europeans are planning to build their own defense industry and army at Ukraine’s expense, then seize its assets to pay off debts. Zelensky is complaining about the €90bn. What’s he going to do now?

Meanwhile, the anti-EU bloc grows with Slovakia’s announcement that it will be ending all aid to Ukraine and will not participate in the EU’s €90B phony-crony “loan”.

EU Commission planners must have read the writing on the wall about how little their pitiful funding games will actually yield for Ukraine in the long term because suddenly they’ve changed their tone. After a top official had urged that the EU must eventually “talk to Putin” it is now being reported that EU is being pressured internally to create an official negotiator role for a kind of EU envoy to Russia on the issue of Ukraine:

The EU is discussing the creation of a negotiator position with Putin, — Politico ▪️The talk is about a special representative who will conduct a dialogue with Russia on behalf of the European Union on the Ukrainian conflict. The initiative is being promoted by Macron and Italian Prime Minister Meloni, calling for opening communication channels with Moscow amid the stagnation of negotiations mediated by the US. ▪️In Brussels, they emphasize that such a representative will send signals not only to Russia, but also to Washington, as some issues directly affect Europe’s security. ▪️As possible candidates, Mario Draghi, the former Italian Prime Minister, and Sauli Niinistö, the President of Finland, are unofficially mentioned, but sources note that the discussion of personalities is premature at this stage.

Unfortunately, Merz broke the news to his discombobulated colleagues that nothing of their cockamamie plan works without “Russia’s consent” because Russia must first agree to a ceasefire before Europe can bring troops into Ukraine:

The fact they’re “bright” enough to twig that there can be no troops in Ukraine without Russia’s paradoxical consent suggests that their plans to introduce these troops are nothing more than performative theater to keep Ukrainian morale from catastrophically collapsing, while the purveyors of these plans know full well it will never happen.

Bloomberg writes that the Franco-British initiative to send troops will have no real legitimacy unless backed by “US air support”, and that is “if Russia even agrees to a ceasefire”. Not a single Western journalist has asked the most obvious logical question: why would Russia possibly agree to a ceasefire in these given circumstances? This one point alone completely exposes Western journalists as worthless, unprofessional hacks unworthy of the title.

The article does dig up a relevant historical curio from Robert Kagan:

Attitudes have changed little since US military analyst Robert Kagan created a transatlantic furor more than two decades ago with his article: Americans are from Mars and Europeans are from Venus. “Europe defends the idea of a world where the rule of law rather than sheer brute force should decide how things are done,” he wrote, adding, “Europe’s rejection of power politics ultimately depends on America’s willingness to use force around the world against those who still do believe in power politics.” As a result Washington regards the Europeans as “annoying, irrelevant, naïve and ungrateful,” while Europe sees the US as a “rogue colossus.” And that was long before Trump was bullying Denmark into giving up Greenland.

Ultimately, just as with Madam Wonder Lyin’s €90B retraction, we see as per usual that everything the Eurocrats do vis-a-vis Ukraine ends up following the same regressive pattern:

First announce blustery and ‘triumphant’ breakthrough, which seems too good to be true. Then quietly walk it back weeks later after the needed media and PR saturation reached and it can now be swept under the rug with everyone still believing the original ‘triumph’ is on the table.

These are the seedy and deceptive tactics of the rotten EU regime which uses this pitifully repetitive bait-and-switch loop as a kind of goad to keep the crumbling roadshow hobbling along. Internally, of course, we know that they know:

In reality, the schizophrenic West can’t seem to decide where to send its troops or whom to declare war on, with Europe apparently split over whether to send troops to the “eastern” or “western” front:

Norway has sent two military personnel to Greenland to assist in the defense of the island amid Trump’s threats This was reported by the Norwegian Ministry of Defense to the VG newspaper.

Note again how Western nations no longer even have active domestic policies. Virtually everything in their political spheres revolves around foreign issues, and namely foreign military-geopolitical interests. Western leaders have at this point chosen to completely ignore domestic problems because those issues have become unsolvable runaway trains that are simply easier to ignore and conceal with scare tactics about major “imminent threats from abroad”, in particular Russia.

Politicians now do the absolute bare minimum to pacify the plebs on domestic matters, slapping bandaids on festering sores and perpetually passing the buck while funneling all state resources into the global deep state’s geopolitical initiatives. The reason for this is that the global deep state, which is essentially tied to the global private finance cabal, knows their system of dominance is now in terminal trouble and “fixing” domestic issues will not save it. That’s because Western societies are now rotten to the core, plagued by cultural ills and irreversible demographic fait accomplis and will never be able to restore the system of Western dominance that existed before.

The main reason for this is the elites got too greedy in the post-bellum years: in order to jack up their monstrous wealth, they decided to ‘globalize’ the critical supply chains that were the entire ‘blood and treasure’ of Western developed nations, just to make a few more cents on the dollar in the margins. But this allowed the now-subsidized ‘undeveloped’ nations to master Western technologies and economies of scale while industrializing themselves at record paces. They did this while simultaneously keeping their cultures relatively intact, unlike Western cultures which were subject to heinous social experiments that wreaked generational havoc.

Now fortunes have flipped and calculations clearly show the West can no longer keep up with a culturally and economically ascendant Global South. So, the only choice that’s left is to pour every ounce of resources into sabotaging these competing systems even if it means triggering non-stop conflict and global war on every continent. The problem is, this hyper-militarization drains resources even faster and accelerates the West’s own demise:

Note how the USD began to lose its global dominance just as the West sabotaged the ‘legitimacy’ of its own banking and dollar system over its infinitely risky Russia gambit:

The dollar found itself in a vulnerable position after the freezing of Russian assets became a primary tool of pressure. This undermined the Bretton Woods system, which had previously made the dollar an integral part of global reserves by effectively equating it with gold. Previously, holders of US Treasury bonds could rely on their stability, since their returns were comparable to those of gold, and inflation and modest interest rates were easily offset by debt servicing. Now it has become clear that assets worth hundreds of billions of dollars can simply be frozen by the decision of a single person, even without proper explanations or legal grounds. This has alarmed investors, who have begun pulling capital out of US Treasuries and shifting into gold. The dollar and US Treasuries are no longer seen as a safe haven, and gold is once again becoming a sought after asset.

More:

The New York Federal Reserve has quietly pumped over $420 billion into Wall Street over the past seven months through repurchase agreements, including nearly $97 billion since December 31st alone. For comparison, that total is nearly equivalent to the entire 2008 TARP bailout. The Fed also removed its $500 billion cap on these transactions, meaning there's now no limit to how much banks can borrow.

After doling out almost nothing through this program since July 2020, the transfers suddenly ramped up in October, including a $50 billion infusion on Halloween. The recipients are kept secret for two years to protect their reputations.

This is why the Russian SMO may go down as the most pivotal geopolitical flashpoint since WWII, because it may very well be the final catalyst which brings the post-war system’s arc to its natural conclusion. I’ve said from the beginning that the SMO may very well lead to the collapse of both NATO and the EU, and—particularly with the recent Greenland saga and contradictions over who will back whom in Ukraine—we can clearly see the trajectory of NATO’s demise now playing out.

This is one of the reasons that complaints about Russian losses and sacrifices in the war are misguided: the war is about far bigger overarching consequences than simply the capture of some hard-to-pronounce mining towns in dusty Donbass. This is a climactic civilizational clash that is the result of nearly a century of build-ups, and stands to resolve major global dilemmas.

BREAKING: The US Dollar now represents ~40% of global currency reserves, the lowest in at least 20 years.



This percentage has declined -18 percentage points over the last 10 years. -Source

The ‘enforcer’ of this global-Western hegemony, the US Navy, is now shuttled and dragged back and forth from one flashpoint to the next as the crisis singularity goes parabolic:

U.S. Navy carrier update amid reports that the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group (ABECSG) has been redirected to the Middle East from Asia.

It’s gotten to the point officials are “concerned” the tired and worn-out fleet may be reaching its breaking point from having to hop, skip, and jump across the world to the beat of every whimsical war-neurosis the ‘glorious leader’ happens to be stricken with on each particular day:

The one newly developing danger to watch is the growing Western escalation against Russia’s “shadow fleet” which is aimed at creating another crisis fulcrum point which can be pinned on “aggressor” Russia to keep the global fear train chugging.

Now the UK has joined the ranks of pirate nations—a nostalgic homage to its own historical roots—by announcing that they’ve discovered a “legal basis” by which the UK can join the US in seizing Russian ships:

The government has identified a legal basis which it believes can be used to allow UK military to board and detain vessels in so-called shadow fleets, BBC News understands.

All while Ukrainian outlets report that Wagner and Russian GRU-linked “operatives” were found on “shadow fleet tankers” in the Mediterranean. And this of course all as Ukraine has just struck a series of new tankers in the Black Sea, this time said to belong to Kazakhstan, or at least transporting oil for and to Kazakhstan; the details remain hazy as always, with the tanker ownership “shell game”. The tankers sustained minimal damage which did not impede their operation.

And let’s not forget another inconvenient factoid that flew under the radar and was quickly ‘hushed up’ and black-holed by Western publications:

On this note, Tucker Carlson interviewed Russian political scientist and ‘advisor to Putin’ Sergey Karaganov, who allegedly said that “if the Ukraine war continues at this tempo for another year or two, we will have no choice but to nuke Germany and the UK.”

Karaganov is known for his rather inflammatory statements of this nature, so this should be viewed with some prejudice. On the other hand, the fact that Putin has now demonstrated the nuclear-capable Oreshnik on the NATO and EU border is a clear signal from the Kremlin for the West to “back off” with its provocations.

We learned last time that the Oreshnik may not be the most effective in its ‘conventional’ form and is really designed to be used in its primary nuclear use-case, with the previous conventional uses essentially being warnings. It’s clear that if Russia is pushed too far into a corner, it may have no choice but to draw the final red line. But let’s hope it doesn’t come to that, and most likely it won’t.

Your support is invaluable. If you enjoyed the read, I would greatly appreciate if you subscribed to a monthly/yearly pledge to support my work, so that I may continue providing you with detailed, incisive reports like this one.

Alternatively, you can tip here: buymeacoffee.com/Simplicius

Share

Leave a comment