The French government expectedly collapsed, with Prime Minister Bayrou resigning after a no confidence vote. This has now resulted in Macron having to hand-pick a record fourth prime minister in just twelve months—or fifth in 24—a nearly unbelievable feat.

If that wasn’t bad enough, the news appeared to cause France to eclipse Italy in yields for 10 year bonds for the first time since the Euro’s birth:

France 10Y yield is above Italian 10Y yield for the first time since the Euro was introduced French 10-year bond yields are higher than Italy's for the first time in the history of the euro area

ZeroHedge writes:

French bonds have been the worst performing in the region since President Emmanuel Macron called a surprise election last year.

Without hesitation Macron has appointed Sebastien Lecornu as new prime minister, the same Lecornu who has been the defense minister of France for years, and under whose “leadership” the French military was sent packing from Africa, leading to the slow unraveling of the decaying former-power.

French MP Clemence Guette writes:

Sébastien Lecornu is Prime Minister. A Macronist from the very first hour, and now from the very last. He has been a minister since 2017 and Emmanuel Macron's rise to power. The president is retreating to his last loyalists, clinging to his throne and without any solution to get out of this mess. The task entrusted to him is to form a government by negotiating an alliance from the socialists to the republicans. His budget will be similar to Bayrou's. We will fight it for the same reasons. The humiliation of the socialists and other claimants to the position is total. The betrayals will have been in vain. Lecornu will fall like his predecessors. As for Macron, he is making us lose time more than ever. Soon, it will be resignation or dismissal.

As discussed here countless times ad nauseam, the totalitarian Euro-cabal has perfected the ultimate system of laundering useless stooges through the conveyer belt in rinse-repeat fashion in order to protect the figures at the top, like Macron, who will allow a parade of nameless PMs to fall on their knife to perpetuate his own undemocratic and unpopular rule.

In every corner of Europe you look, you find less and less trace of the endangered species of ‘democracy’. Britain has now jailed a man for calling someone a ‘muppet’ online, while “free speech” arrests are skyrocketing:

Meanwhile in Germany, seven AfD candidates for elections reportedly died in a two-week span:

Seventh AfD candidate DEAD. List of deceased candidates in the past two weeks: Hans-Joachim Kind

Wolfgang Seitz

Wolfgang Klinger

Stefan Berendes

Ralph Lange

René Herford

Patrick Tietze

Samantha Power was caught on a prank call admitting that huge amount of USAID investments went to keep Moldova within the globalist fold:

She even seems aware that what she’s doing is illegal and anti-democratic when she mentions Victoria Nuland’s “interference” and contrasts what her and USAID have been doing in Moldova as “more subtle” forms of “influence”.

It’s clear the entire continent has been captured by the tyrannical arm of the global deep state: everywhere you look there is nothing left but people in suits with scripts, clinging to power despite record low public support. Just take a look at Kaja Kallas’ recent speech to an almost entirely empty hall of the EU Parliament, whose members walked out rather than listen to her boilerplate talking points:

As omen of the times, the newly-appointed Swedish Minister of Health took a dive off the stage on her very first day in office:

Elisabet Lann, new Minister of Health of Sweden, collapsed in the middle of a press conference on her very first day in office.

It seems everything surrounding the decrepit EU is on the brink of collapse. These diseased regimes are sleep-walking into disaster by ignoring virtually every root cause of their society’s numerous ills. But ultimately, the message that is sent to the elite controllers is that even these gross displays of treason and incompetence are not enough to arouse revolt, because despite these political failings, the people are kept perpetually under the thumb of various social experiments and psyops, not to mention under the increasingly heavy yoke of rampant migrant lawlessness.

In the US, things are not too far apart: new jobs numbers ‘revisions’ have deleted nearly one million “new jobs” that were meant to highlight the ‘strong economy’—it was the largest revision in history:

There it is: The US Labor Department just revised -911,000 jobs out of 12 months of already reported data, the largest revision in history. This is officially ABOVE 2009 levels, with jobs data overstated by ~76,000 PER MONTH.

That’s not to mention the continually emerging proof that any and all ‘growth’ in the US economy has come mostly by way of the AI-tech bubble, as I had recently enlarged on. This chart shows that nearly 50% of all US GDP growth is attributable to Big Tech’s AI-related capital expenditures:

AI-Capex is the everything cycle, now Just under 50% of GDP growth is attributable to AI Capex

The only thing keeping the US economy ostensibly afloat at this point are migrants and the AI bubble; everything else lies in stagnation, misery, and slow decrepitude.

On a related note, Russian outlet MASH published what is claimed to be a French document obtained by Russian hackers showing a ‘secret’ European troop deployment plan for Ukraine:

European countries have developed a plan to occupy the territory of Ukraine — with the aim of seizing mineral deposits, logistics, and access to the sea. The organizer is the Armed Forces of France, and the goal is to recover the money given to Kyiv. In the photo — a map titled Les forces conjointes de "Coalition de Volontaires" (Joint Forces of the "Coalition of Volunteers") dated April 16, 2025. Obtained by hackers from KillNet as a result of hacking the local network of the French Armed Forces' office. It shows the deployment scheme of foreign troops on the territory of Ukraine. In the corner is the name of the person responsible — the Chief of the General Staff of the French Armed Forces, General Thierry Burkhardt (who left the post in July 2025). If the map and the secret meeting protocols of the "Coalition of Volunteers" obtained by hackers are to be believed, at least four countries are involved in the occupation — France, the United Kingdom, Poland, and Romania. — Paris plans to take the mineral resources for itself — their exploration, development, and sale. These are the Zhytomyr, Kharkiv, and Sumy regions. Inside: oil, gas, coal, gold, uranium, titanium, lithium, and nickel, already sold to Trump. — London — all logistics hubs. To control transportation and transfers. — Bucharest and Warsaw receive territories — all bordering Poland and Hungary, plus the Odessa region and access to the sea. To occupy the territories, a contingent of the "Coalition of Volunteers" — about 50,000 soldiers — will be sent to Ukraine. It is noted that the operation will be coordinated with the authorities of the Independent State and officially presented to the public as a "deployment of peacekeeping forces within the framework of security guarantees." The organizers also plan to obtain permission for all this from Russia. Mash

What is most interesting about this—if true—is that France appears to be angling to make up for its vast resource losses in Africa, by laying claim to the most resource-rich parts of the Ukrainian heartland. Britain, on the other hand, seems content merely to control the most militarily strategic points in order to act as facilitator and mastermind.

It begs a fascinating psychological exercise in matching the above to each country’s real-life, known motivations, making the ‘leak’ all the more probable that these psychologies line up so well. For example, it suggests that perhaps France has no substantial grudge against Russia, but is rather seeking to recoup losses and bolster its failing economy by securing a massive new source of strategic wealth for generations. Britain, on the other hand, cares not for treasure but—feeding off its ancestral hatred—seeks only to guide the entire process toward Russia’s ruin.

More and more sources believe the Western “coalition” now seeks to get Ukraine to agree to giving up everything from the contact line down in order to swiftly introduce such a peacekeeping force:

🇪🇺The "Coalition of the Willing" is ready to give Russia the entire territory of the DPR and LPR, parts of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, as well as recognize Crimea as Russian in exchange for permission to introduce a "peacekeeping contingent" into Ukraine and guarantee non-aggression against it. This information was obtained by Russian hackers, reports Mash. 👉🏻Never going to happen. The West never gives anything away for free. There’s always a cost further down the line.

But as usual, this ignores the vast bulk of Russian demands, which are not merely territorial in nature, and therefore has no possible chance of being agreed to. On top of which, experts like this Bloomberg-Europe correspondent now outright dismiss the ‘troop’ claims as fantastical, calling the French and UK governments broke and “extremely weak”:

For his part, Putin again commented on the foreign-troops-in-Ukraine proposal, repeating that such troops would be targets for destruction:

—

A couple last items of note:

Fox News host Jesse Waters had the audacity to suggest that the new Russian Power of Siberia 2 pipeline—of which we recently wrote about, and which redirects Europe-bound gas to China—should perhaps be bombed by “somebody”:

This is the problem stemming from the so-called ‘Rules Based Order’s’ lack of moral accountability: it creates a low-ethics environment where open terrorism is celebrated or joked about, setting increasingly harsher precedents for future generations. A major terrorist attack can be joked about by late night pundits in the same way they joked about unplugging anti-vaxxers, or bombing brown people in third world countries. This permissive attitude may seem like no big deal, but is at the heart of the West’s moral decay and irreversible ideological decline.

—

Speaking of the West’s exemplary luminaries, here the ever-erudite and eloquent Kaja Kallas presumes to educate us on the strengths and weaknesses of Russia and China as compared to inimitable Europe:

So, the Chinese are dull technological automatons and Russians are gormless connivers and manipulators. One wonders how her native home of Estonia fares on such scales of ‘technology’ and ‘social sciences’?

—

In announcing the new War Department, Pete Hegseth goes full ‘Airstrip One’, declaring that his love of “peace” is what drives his obsession with war:

