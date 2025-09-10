Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Denis's avatar
Denis
15hEdited

This is the type of sentence that makes Simplicius' writing special. There's usually one of these gems in every article.

" the totalitarian Euro-cabal has perfected the ultimate system of laundering useless stooges through the conveyor belt in rinse-repeat fashion to protect the figures at the top, like Macron, who will allow a parade of nameless PMs to fall on their knife to perpetuate his own undemocratic and unpopular rule." Masterful poetry in prose.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
Cheryl Shepherd's avatar
Cheryl Shepherd
15h

"As omen of the times, the newly-appointed Swedish Minister of Health took a dive off the stage:"

It would have been worse if she hadn't been vaccinated for Covid.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
26 replies
507 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Simplicius76
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture