Europe’s decline is accelerating at such breakneck speeds it would give Oswald Spengler whiplash. Each week brings new lows of stagnation, deterioration, and political collapse.

In France, after the resignation of French PM Lecornu, the Minister of the Armed Forces Bruno Lemaire followed suit:

A bit ironic, considering he was once famed for predicting Russia’s collapse—ignoring his own country’s long-evident downward spiral:

On 1 March 2022, Le Maire warned that the EU “will bring about the collapse” of the Russian economy. He said France rejected Russia’s demand that foreign buyers must pay in rubles for Russian gas from 1 April, adding that “we are preparing” for a “situation tomorrow in which ... there is no longer any Russian gas.”

Macron’s situation is worsening by the day as calls for him to likewise resign grow louder. Of course, the European Deep State would not allow that, as a crack in the foundation of this magnitude would risk a collapse cascade across the entire fabric of their simulated farce-“democracy”.

Bloomberg spells out the options:

The Times highlights the point-of-no-return careening toward Macron’s face like an open-hand rap from “Brigitte”:

France is facing a crisis of democracy not seen since Charles de Gaulle. The need for a strong head of state with a mandate has seldom been greater

The article concludes that not only is Macron a lame duck, but he is risking the stability of the entire nation, which has slowly become disillusioned with democracy as a whole due to the incessant political betrayals of his rotten regime:

In practice, the centrist is an enfeebled leader unable to impose his policies on a fractured and fractious parliament. He is a lame duck hobbling towards the end of his scheduled term of office in 2027, and not even sure of getting that far. The dangers are acute in a nation that throughout its history has been tempted to pull itself apart without a powerful leader to hold it together. There is already a growing sense of disaffection with democracy. Many voters who backed the National Rally last year believe they were cheated out of victory when all the other parties joined forces against it.

It highlights the modern phenomenon which has seen every major Western nation reach a kind of political deadend, from which there is no escape. The ideas which powered the ‘engines’ of their so-called democracies have completely run dry; no one any longer believes the children’s fairytales of Liberté, Égalité, Fraternité, which—cast against the backdrop of modernity’s decadence—seem as ancient and make-believe as fanciful tales of Hercules and other Greek myths.

In Germany, the situation in many ways feels even more dire. This week was fraught with one catastrophic announcement after the another:

In Germany, there is a proposal to raise the retirement age to 73 due to a lack of funds, defense spending, and Ukraine. The Scientific Advisory Board at the German Ministry of Economics has suggested increasing the retirement age to 73 to prevent the collapse of the pension system. The authors of the report state that there is almost no time left for reforms. In their opinion, Germany’s economy has been stagnating for years, and the demographic situation is worsening. As an example, the experts cite Denmark, where the retirement age has been regularly adjusted since 2006 based on demographic indicators. By 2040, it will rise to 70 years there, and by 2060 it could reach 73 years.

Behold the juxtaposition of German madness:

Germans are saving on themselves to pay for someone else’s war The government announced the largest cut in social spending since Schröder’s reforms — up to 100 billion euros by 2030. Main cuts: Bürgergeld (unemployment benefits) — –5 billion € per year Housing and utility compensations — –3 billion € per year Social subsidies outside insurance contributions — –9.6 billion € (2022–2027) Non-indexation of payments — –2 billion € annually Total: ≈20 billion € savings per year. At the same time, according to BILD, since 2022 Germany has already allocated 50.5 billion euros to Ukraine and is preparing a new package — another 9 billion euros.

Straight from the craven coryphaeus’s mouth comes Merz’s explanation that the volk will have to heft even more of the burden of his disastrous economic betrayals:

Earlier Baerbock had blamed everything on Putin, openly admitting that funding Ukraine had to come at the cost of massive cuts to German social spending:

Now, Czech populist Babis has won his parliamentary election, steering the country toward the pro-Russian bloc with an immediate announcement of the cessation of funding for Ukraine. At the same time Japan’s “conservative” leader Sanae Takaichi pulled out a shock election win to likely become the first female prime minister in Japan’s history. Populist and far-right candidates are sweeping through the ‘West’ at record pace, with only artificial suppression momentarily stemming the tidal pressure from exploding into a critical mass like a brittle cork stopper wedged into the leaking hull of a sinking ship. Imagine what the momentum of this populist conflagration would now look like if Romania and Moldova’s recent elections had not been openly stolen?

Even Orban has escalated his rhetoric, gaining boldness with each new populist advance, as he recognizes that the power of Von der Leyen’s decaying regime is in its past-due waning phase. Before, where he might have laundered his language, been more circumspect in overstepping, he now loudly proclaims the EU is undergoing veritable disintegration:

The recent fevered urgency has culminated in the most grandiose convulsions from the bloc’s whey-faced mandarins. Rather than drilling down to first principles and root social causes of the Regime’s terminal dystrophy, desperate Europeans instead turn to the forlorn icons and eidolons of the past, rummaging through the musty mausoleums of dead heritage in search of a Messiah who might by some miracle rebate the sins of their manic misrule:

The laureled Lilliputians of this degenerate age can only stare with antsy eyes at the distantly dimming reflections of their forebearers, chittering like rodents as the Hammer of Redemption lays final claim upon the jaundiced ruins of their ivory pantheon.