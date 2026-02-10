Beneath the feigned ‘Ukrainian solidarity’ and ‘European strength’ put-ons, Europe’s leaders are drowning in unprecedented crises. The leaders of all three major nations—Germany, UK, and France—are seeing the total collapse of their factions and rulership in general, as their approval ratings hit rock bottom.

In fact, the latest BILD piece has updated the score to an even more gruesome figure—Merz now has a 67% disapproval rating:

BILD reports that latest polls show not only Merz’s own dramatic decline, but that of his ‘Union’ party, which continues to trail behind the ascendant AfD:

Berlin – From the voters’ perspective, this week was not a success for Chancellor Friedrich Merz (70) and his government: the latest INSA poll for BILD shows another decline. It’s a bitter pill for the Union to swallow: their chancellor is plummeting in the polls – and they are once again trailing behind the AfD in voter popularity. Meanwhile, the SPD remains stable, at least. The CDU/CSU lost one percentage point in the Sunday trend (“How would you vote if federal elections were held on Sunday?”), landing at 25 percent. The AfD, on the other hand, maintains its result from the previous week, remaining at 26 percent. This means that the Union falls behind the far-right party again, after drawing level with it for the first time since autumn in the last poll. The SPD remains at 16 percent, with no change for the other parties.

The people are sick of the complete abrogation of democratic principles—if they ever even existed in the first place. For instance, on the recent issue of the Mercosur Agreement which is set to immiserate German farmers, when the “democratic” EU Parliament recently back-logged the agreement, Merz immediately advocated for the ramming-through of the measure “provisionally”—which is another way of saying to apply the agreement without the due democratic process inherent to the EU’s so-called “democracy”:

This is how globalists function, which we have seen time and again as they cancelled or simply “ran back” any electoral result which did not suit them—most notably in Romania, etc. The totalitarian apparatus of the EU is designed merely to present the facade of some kind of ‘democratic’ governance, while in reality continually pushing for the erosion of real democracy at every turn.

Macron’s case fares no better, with Politico this week announcing the arrival of his lame duck era, as the French leader has exhausted all attempts at re-igniting some kind of even faux-relevancy:

Just like in the case of Merz and the rising AfD, Politico points out that when Macron’s time is up there’s good chance he will be replaced by someone from the “right-wing” RN.

“It’s the end of [Macron’s] term,” a former adviser close to Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu said of the budget’s passage. Gabriel Attal, Macron’s former prime minister who now leads the French president’s party, confirmed in an interview with French media last month that he told his troops the budget marked “the end” of Macron’s second term. “I stand by what I said,” Attal told FranceInfo.

This old gem from the 1950s comes to mind:

But no one is closer to the rim of the abyss than UK’s Starmer, who was widely expected to give an address today, potentially even announcing his resignation, such has been his dramatic downfall. His own chief of staff Morgan McSweeney has already resigned in disgrace, as has his communications director Tim Allan:

The headlines from just the past few days alone have not been kind:

These crony-stooges are utterly drowning in their self-created scandals and political miseries. In Starmer’s case the Mandelson-Epstein affair was the final shoe to drop for “Koran Keir’s” (or “Kosher Keir’s”, depending who you ask) disastrous premiership.

Stephen Bush writes for the FT:

I haven’t seen the Parliamentary Labour Party (PLP) this unhappy and angry, across such a wide range of the party’s factions and traditions, since the summer of 2016, when Britain voted to leave the EU. Many MPs attributed part of the blame to Jeremy Corbyn’s half-hearted campaigning for Remain. That anger triggered a leadership challenge, albeit an ill-conceived and obviously doomed one. The prime minister’s leadership is in a terminal phase, and visibly neither he nor his trusted aides have it in them to turn that around. But in the short term, I have covered the ousting of three prime ministers (Theresa May, Boris Johnson and Liz Truss) and on only one occasion (Liz Truss’s exit) did it happen quickly.

Whether Starmer actually survives or not is immaterial: the fact remains that Europe is in a deep crisis of credibility, no longer retaining even a picayune’s worth of moral authority over the rest of the world. But the whacky thing is that these Western governments have no real solutions to their problems because the issues are so utterly structural and fundamental in nature, that merely the simple act of admitting to their root causes would signify the total collapse of everything the Western globalist order has built up over the last decades.

The aging and bitter populations of these countries, the economic malaises, the soaring inflation, poor job prospects, and social dissolution—all this rot is addressed in the selfsame fashion by the equally-rotten leadership: with ad hoc quick-fixes and ‘bandaids’ which actually worsen the problems. That’s because these quick-fixes are designed merely to temporarily boost political standings with easily quotable statistics or fashionable poll figures, while ultimately undermining each country’s economic and cultural foundations. The most notable example is the ‘quick-fix’ of mass migration, which is meant to quickly boost economic and job figures in the short-term for political PR, while turning each host country into a cultural cloaca that leads to the erosion of all key societal pillars over the long-term.

This is why civilizations like China are now winning, because their planning is executed with generational breadth in mind. European countries are trapped in this zugzwang of inextricable problems that can only be “patched” over because, as stated earlier, truly fixing them at the first-principle level would require peering into uncomfortable closets where the elites have stashed their secrets.

Another example is the current censorship firestorm: instead of addressing the actual issues that terrify these elites, bringing them out into the open and having a real honest dialogue about them at the societal level, the elites prefer the short-term “hotfix” of stamping out any dissent or discussion of ‘sensitive topics’ with increasingly crude and heavy-handed tactics. They believe this will make the issues go away, but instead it engenders vast social resentment, discontent, and distrust of all the organs of power, from media to government and everything in between. But of course, if these topics were allowed to be honestly and sensibly discussed in the ‘public square’, it would unravel the entire house of cards, making it a real no-win situation for the controllers in charge.

Politico describes how over the next few weeks, the Euro-apparat will be organizing several desperate convocations around the towering issue of Europe’s fall from grace—the headline topic will be how to resurrect the EU, or rather, keep it afloat:

BRUSSELS — The EU is gearing up for a monster week during which leaders will grapple with some of the toughest questions facing the continent. Their mission: Figure out how to make Europe a strong global player in an increasingly ruthless world. That means making the EU more economically competitive, reducing dependency on the U.S., and helping Ukraine resist Russia’s grinding, four-year invasion.

No doubt, a slew of deleterious ideas disguised as ‘promising’ quick-fixes will again be pitched by the intellectually bankrupt nomenklatura. We were offered an early whiff of this recently from the unqualified DEI-hireling Kaja Kallas, who attempted to twist Mark Carney’s recent Davos speech into a call for the elimination of European sovereignty, and the greater centralization of the EU’s totalitarian power:

“We need to change the culture away from thinking like nations…..”

In a recent piece, we discussed how some countries are pivoting toward China as a last-ditch ploy to remain ‘belly up’ for the duration of the ‘floating-for-survival’ post-crisis period. Soon after, Starmer crawled his way to China to make desperate obeisance for a new life line:

By the way, as a very instructive example of the ‘transparency’ inherent to both sides, here are the readouts from both UK and China after Starmer’s obsequious struggle-session with Xi:

Official Chinese readout of the talks:

UK readout:

Note the Chinese version makes many critical mentions of the West’s various anti-democratic and unfriendly overreaches, while the UK version roses over and conceals any embarrassing critiques that make Starmer look like the beggared little fidgety tramp that he really was in Xi’s stately presence.

European elites have no way out of their sunk-cost fallacy trap: to turn back would be to admit to sins so monstrous they have squandered the livelihood of the entire European civilization; for these criminals, there is no other way but forward. Double down and hope your opponents happen to break before you do.

After all, worse comes to worse…there’s always global War.

