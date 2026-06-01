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Aelwed Bell's avatar
Aelwed Bell
5h

All the leaders in the EU are a bunch of incompetent sissy faggots. The EU is a pathetic joke. A once beautiful collection of countries, yet, they've been on a dwindling spiral for a long time due to their collectivist ideologies. The fact that silly girly clowns like Starmer and Macron are leading countries is enough to make you faint from laughing.

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Joshua Erwin's avatar
Joshua Erwin
5h

RWA got it right in 2023, infantry are the rate limiting quantity. There are only three big pools of quality infantry in Europe: Russia/Belarus, Poland and Ukraine. Russia will bend over backward to NOT invade Lithuania, and not give Polish men cause to fight. The current approach works. Deferentially depletes NATO's most valuable asset: Ukrainian men. Does anyone really think German men have any motivation to fight? They want to go on vacation and buy stuff, like the rest of us. The Ukrainian troops will end the war when they stop following orders.

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