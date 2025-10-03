Europe is hosting its EPC summit in Copenhagen where the war cries have grown louder than ever, amidst sharp militarization and endlessly bellicose rhetoric, which has been a theme here for the past several weeks.

Everywhere you turn, war mania and confrontation are headlined 24/7, turning the latest journalistic craze from if it bleeds it leads, to when there’s war, need more:

French Army general Pierre Schill rings alarms in a new interview by saying the French Army must be ready for “high intensity conflict tonight”:

An apt quote fitting to the occasion:

Viktor Orban has remained one of the few voices of sanity and reason amidst this latest escalatory storm:

We see clearer than ever before how the mechanism of confrontation and escalation works: a drone false flag was carried out over Denmark to blame Russia, and now France has seized a Russian “shadow tanker” near its waters because it is suspected of having launched the drones which caused such panic in Denmark.

The type of propaganda amplification must be seen to be believed. For instance, in Denmark they are building up this phantom drone threat into a public emergency in the most outrageous ways imaginable:

Read the below summary from RVvoenkor channel:

The population of Denmark is panic-preparing for war — NYT ▪️Sales of freeze-dried camping food have increased by 400%. ▪️Customers are storming local military and hiking gear stores. ▪️Danish media report that other stores are experiencing a rush for emergency food supplies, radios, rice, and canned mackerel. ▪️The Danish public broadcaster released a report “How to talk to your child about drones and hybrid attacks.” ▪️In Denmark, Sweden, and Norway, police hotlines are overloaded as they receive many calls from concerned people about threats in the sky. It often turns out to be just small planes, factory lights, or bright stars on a clear night.

Only a slight problem with these narratives:

BREAKING: Three German nationals have been arrested in Norway: The three men are alleged to have flown a drone on Tuesday in the restricted five-kilometer zone around Røssvoll Airport.

Now, after seizing the so-called “Russian shadow fleet” tanker named Boracay off the coast of the French port of Saint-Nazaire, Macron says that all Russian tankers should be stopped and “delayed” for weeks in order to deliberately squeeze the economic pipeline these ships represent:

Macron proposed “delaying Russian shadow fleet ships for weeks” ➖“It is very important that in this way you destroy the business model by delaying these vessels even for a few days or weeks and forcing deliveries to be organized differently, which reduces the efficiency of the business model. I propose, within the framework of the “coalition of the willing”, to work closely with NATO on how to optimize these joint actions,” he said. ▪️As an example, he cited yesterday’s detention by France near its shores of a tanker that was sailing from a Russian port to India. ▪️Macron stated that by stopping this tanker “for one or two weeks,” France “undermined the efficiency of oil supplies from Russia.”

If that wasn’t bad enough, the Russian SVR intelligence service now warns of a new false flag that Kiev is allegedly ready to commit. Recall last time we relayed the SVR’s report on foreign troops gathering in Odessa and ready to put military pressure on Moldova. Now the SVR believes that Ukraine has mobilized Russian traitors from the infamous ‘Freedom of Russia Legion’ who will “infiltrate Poland” posing as Russian and Belarusian special forces. They will then be captured and given blockbuster interviews wherein they will confess to having been sent by Russia to attack Poland, to further perpetrate the big NATO intervention the Western establishment is desperately trying to engineer.

Kiev is preparing a new high-profile provocation, according to the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service. The provocation centers on a sabotage and reconnaissance group deployed to Polish territory. “It will allegedly consist of servicemen from Russian and Belarusian special forces. Candidates for participation in the staging have been selected. These are militants from the Freedom of Russia Legion and the Belarusian K. Kalinovsky Regiment fighting on the side of the Ukrainian Armed Forces,” the agency emphasized. It is expected that after the sabotage and reconnaissance group is “identified and neutralized” by Polish security forces, the group members will appear before the media and confess, incriminating Russia and Belarus in an attempt to destabilize the situation in Poland. The provocation scenario was developed by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense jointly with the Polish intelligence services. Russian Foreign Intelligence Service

This is also why the latest buzz surrounding Tomahawk deliveries to Ukraine is likely fake because it appears to be another ‘front-running’ attempt by MSM with their infamous “high level sources” in order to generate the critical mass of this information campaign in precise coordination with the upswell the other orchestrated events are creating.

The same goes for the US ‘authorizing long range strikes’ into Russia. This concerns reports that US allegedly may provide intelligence help toward strikes deeper into Russia. But this doesn’t make sense for a number of reasons: one, the US and allies already routinely give Ukraine intelligence, most likely for even its deepest strikes. And two, this only matters if the US is giving long range systems like the Tomahawks, which is unlikely to begin with. For US to provide some kind of ‘extra’ reconnaissance for Ukraine’s cardboard drones is meaningless.

The yearly Tomahawk production has been something around ~50 units per year, which gives US no headroom to give up their most strategic long range weapon to Ukraine.

And if it was delivered, it would be at negligible numbers.

That being said, Zelensky doesn’t really care about large numbers because he’s not looking to actually take out major Russian industries, or anything like that. Even the months-long oil and gas infrastructure strike campaign has done very little. Most of the “shortages” and other side effects have been played up and exaggerated.

No, what Zelensky wants Tomahawks for is only one thing—and that thing was intimated by a pro-Ukrainian propagandist today:

“For Trump, striking off Belgorod is not flashy. He thinks on a large scale. It’s a different matter to have a blackout in Moscow. That’s why they are now talking about ‘Tomahawks,’ they are preparing us for this strike,” — political scientist Mikhail Sheitelman

You see, for Zelensky the ultimate coup-de-grace would be to hit Moscow with Tomahawks, an act that would obviously symbolically represent the greatest “escalation” imaginable, as it would appear in the Russian psyche the equivalent of the US striking at the very heart of the Rus civilization.

Zelensky could only fantasize about such a propaganda coup—and for this, you don’t necessarily need many missiles. A lot of “decoy drones” would do the job in keeping air defense busy while only a handful of missiles could theoretically make it in.

From today’s Valdai forum, Putin responds. All three clips are important to watch:

Russia is closely monitoring the growing militarization of Europe, Putin said. He added that Russia’s response to this militarization will not be long in coming. “In Germany, for example, they say that the German army should once again be the most powerful in Europe. Well, fine. We are listening carefully and watching what is meant by that.”

The other major flashpoint Zelensky has desperately been trying to foment is the playing-with-fire of hitting Russian nuclear power plants, particularly the Zaporozhye NPP and the Smolensk NPP, as reported by Rosatom three weeks ago.

After the latest attack which dangerously shutdown the ZNPP, Russia immediately responded—allegedly—by shutting down Chernobyl with a strike on nearby substations.

“Today, a Russian strike on one of our energy substations in Slavutych caused a blackout lasting more than three hours at the former [Chernobyl] Nuclear Power Plant facilities,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Facebook.

Russia further went on to blast a number of Ukrainian cities which saw blackouts ranging from Chernigov to Kharkov and Sumy:

Strange videos generated buzz of a “new type” of Russian weapon being used which lit up skies in blue before lights simply went out throughout the entirety of Dnipro city:

Most likely it wasn’t anything special, but simple systematic Russian strikes—which would somehow imply that Russia continues to go “soft” on Ukraine in leaving cities energized only up until Ukraine crosses the line with its provocations.

Ukraine will find opportunities and weapons to arrange a ‘blackout in Moscow’ — Ukraine’s Chief of Gen Staff Andrei Gnatov A sure recipe to keep the conflict going & throw all peace talks out the window. RT News. No one doubts Ukraine’s ability to “poke a bear in the eye with a stick.” After all, it’s not for nothing that they received American Tomahawks.

—

A last few items of interest:

In light of all the ramp-ups, NATO’s sock-puppets and even ex-sock-puppets reveal just how much of their citizens’ lives and futures they’re willing to sacrifice for their bloodthirsty ancestral goal of destroying Russia. Jens Stoltenberg, who has now been recycled through that ever-spinning globalist revolving door into Finance Minister of Norway, says the following about his country’s budgetary concerns:

—

Donald Tusk, in the meantime, has explained that as strong as Europe is, the one thing it lacks compared to Russia is the mentality of its people—in short, the willingness to fight:

He goes on to laughably use the obsolete and irrelevant nominal GDP to make the astoundingly ignorant claim that the size of Poland’s economy will soon match—and presumably eclipse—that of Russia.

He has no clue that the further the West pushes Russia away from the dollar and Western system in general, the less that nominal GDP measured in dollars actually matters.

But he’s right on one thing, which I have enlarged on before: that by far the single-most overlooked aspect of modern warfare, and the keys to winning it, has to do with the cultural integrity of a people. Europe and the US are disintegrating into total cultural and ethnic ambiguity and dissolution, its narod or volk simply will not have the weight of national pride and unity to ever overcome Russians who are fearlessly willing to die for their homeland.

—

Putin says Russia is fighting the entire NATO bloc, so if Russia is a “paper tiger” then what does that make NATO?

—

As a fitting closing, Putin reads a Pushkin poem which emblemizes his eternal sentiments toward the West’s confrontational hysteria toward Russia:

The relevant portion:

BORODINO ANNIVERSARY The great day of Borodino, We commemorated with a fraternal feast, Repeating: ‘The tribes marched, Threatening Russia with disaster; Wasn’t all of Europe here? And whose star guided it!... But we stood firm as a rock, And took the onslaught upon our breasts, Tribes obedient to the will of the proud, And the unequal battle was even. And what then? Their disastrous retreat, They have now forgotten, boasting; They have forgotten the Russian bayonet and the snow, Which buried their glory in the desert. Their familiar feast beckons them again - The blood of the Slavs is intoxicating to them; But their hangover will be severe; But the guests’ sleep will be long, In their cramped, cold new home, Under the grain of the northern fields!

Your support is invaluable. If you enjoyed the read, I would greatly appreciate if you subscribed to a monthly/yearly pledge to support my work, so that I may continue providing you with detailed, incisive reports like this one.

Alternatively, you can tip here: buymeacoffee.com/Simplicius

Share

Leave a comment