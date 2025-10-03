Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
No1's avatar
No1
9hEdited

If I'd be Russia and Europe starts a war, I would take out their leaders first thing. No-one else wants to fight but these people.

Problem solved.

War over.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
35 replies
Cheryl Shepherd's avatar
Cheryl Shepherd
9h

Whom the gods would destroy, they first make mad

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
28 replies
277 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Simplicius76
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture